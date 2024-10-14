Listen Live
Travel

Black Girls Travel: 5 Things To Do In Medellin, Colombia

Published on October 14, 2024

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

I recently saw a TikTok of a Black woman who detailed her travel experience in Colombia. She said she’d never felt more welcomed, appreciated, and safe as a woman of color. That intrigued me because before booking my trip, I was hyper-aware of the country’s history, which involved lots of drugs and violence. However, as I began to do my research, I learned about Colombia’s dedication to shifting the narrative by creating a safe and welcoming space for locals and tourists.
I spent a whopping 72 hours in Medellin, the capital of Colombia. The mountainous province is home to approximately three million hard-working people who exude the flavor of the country. During my three days there, I attempted to learn all I could about the people and their history. I ate traditional meals, I sipped some of the best coffee ever, and I witnessed the resilience and recovery of a community of people who were at war just 22 years ago. RELATED: Black Girls Travel: 8 Things I Learned While Traveling Through Thailand And Singapore 11 Things To Do And Places To Visit In Bahia Brazil The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao The country has evolved so much that it has now become a top travel destination and a place that expats call home. If you’re looking for an affordable travel destination with great food, rich history, and tons to do, then Medellin, Colombia, should make the list. The locals are friendly, the streets are safe, and the welcome is warm and inviting. When planning your trip, keep in mind the best times to visit Medellin are from December to March and July to August during the dry season. October is their wet season, so I grew well-acquainted with the rain, which would downpour for hours at a time. Now for the good stuff. Here are five places you must experience in Medellin, Colombia.

5 Things To Do In Medellin, Colombia

1. Provenza

Provenza
Source: Getty

When in Colombia, do what the Colombians do. On the weekends, you can catch the locals, tourists, and expats dancing the night away in Provenza, the party epicenter of Medellin. The neighborhood is lined with restaurants, bars, and clubs, leaving guests with plenty of enjoyable options. 

And while Provenza attracts a large party crowd, it’s just as attractive during the day. People take advantage of the bountiful shops, cafes, and restaurants under the glowing Colombian sun.

2. Comuna 13

Comuna 13 was one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Medellin, Colombia, and it has since reinvented itself as a top tourist attraction in the country. The neighborhood is comprised of brick and cement homes that overcrowd each other along the hills of the town. At one point, Comuna 13 became the epicenter of gang activity and the transport of guns and drugs. In October 2002, the Colombian military carried out Operation Orion, an effort to overthrow the rebel groups. Many were killed, and over time, residents rallied together to show discontent with the violence happening in their neighborhood through art and events in the community. Today, this is one of the safest places to visit and one of the most beautiful to see.  

The streets are filled with art, local stores, bars, restaurants, and live entertainment. You can easily spend an entire day walking up and down the neighborhood’s hilly streets.

3. Coffee Tour

Colombia is known for many things, and coffee is at the top of that list. The country is the third largest coffee exporter in the world, making the tours a main attraction. During my first full day in Medellin, we visited the D’Arrieros Cafe Tour, where we learned the lifeline of coffee, from picking the beans to assessing the quality. During the tour, we sampled a variety of blends and enjoyed the traditional meal of coffee harvesters.

4. Horseback Riding

Colombia’s mountainous terrain makes for an alluring backdrop while driving, but it elevates the experience when you’re absorbing from the back of a horse. During my trip, I connected with Colombian Horses, a company that gives guided tours through the mountains of Betania. We rode gentle, well-trained horses for approximately two hours through a trail that led us to the mountaintop. After taking photos on the horses, we rode them back down to the site.

5. Ocio Restaurant

We went to Ocio restaurant for dinner on our final night in Colombia. This place came highly recommended on TikTok, and it did not disappoint! The servers started us with a complementary plate of platanos and dip, and then we moved on to the tiradito, a plate that featured the catch of the day made with pickled chilies, coconut milk, and ginger. Think ceviche but with a different presentation. I had fried chicken, potatoes, and salad for my main course. 

Black Girls Travel: 5 Things To Do In Medellin, Colombia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

