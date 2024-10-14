Black girls travel: 5 things to do in Medellin, Colombia

1. Provenza Source: Getty Love Travel? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When in Colombia, do what the Colombians do. On the weekends, you can catch the locals, tourists, and expats dancing the night away in Provenza, the party epicenter of Medellin. The neighborhood is lined with restaurants, bars, and clubs, leaving guests with plenty of enjoyable options. And while Provenza attracts a large party crowd, it’s just as attractive during the day. People take advantage of the bountiful shops, cafes, and restaurants under the glowing Colombian sun.

2. Comuna 13 Comuna 13 was one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Medellin, Colombia, and it has since reinvented itself as a top tourist attraction in the country. The neighborhood is comprised of brick and cement homes that overcrowd each other along the hills of the town. At one point, Comuna 13 became the epicenter of gang activity and the transport of guns and drugs. In October 2002, the Colombian military carried out Operation Orion, an effort to overthrow the rebel groups. Many were killed, and over time, residents rallied together to show discontent with the violence happening in their neighborhood through art and events in the community. Today, this is one of the safest places to visit and one of the most beautiful to see. The streets are filled with art, local stores, bars, restaurants, and live entertainment. You can easily spend an entire day walking up and down the neighborhood’s hilly streets.

3. Coffee Tour Colombia is known for many things, and coffee is at the top of that list. The country is the third largest coffee exporter in the world, making the tours a main attraction. During my first full day in Medellin, we visited the D’Arrieros Cafe Tour, where we learned the lifeline of coffee, from picking the beans to assessing the quality. During the tour, we sampled a variety of blends and enjoyed the traditional meal of coffee harvesters.

4. Horseback Riding Colombia’s mountainous terrain makes for an alluring backdrop while driving, but it elevates the experience when you’re absorbing from the back of a horse. During my trip, I connected with Colombian Horses, a company that gives guided tours through the mountains of Betania. We rode gentle, well-trained horses for approximately two hours through a trail that led us to the mountaintop. After taking photos on the horses, we rode them back down to the site.