HomeRadio One Exclusives

These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

Posted 15 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty


We are one month away from the start of The Olympic Games. The global pandemic may have slowed things down, but they definitely didn’t put a complete stop from the world’s top athletes going for the gold.

This year’s long list of athletes include some one-in-a-lifetime female competitors. Texas native Sha’Carri Richardson has taken the nation by storm: Her speed, style and undeniable confidence makes the 21-year-old an exciting addition to The Games.

Richardson won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday and is ranked among the world’s fastest women. Her cross to the finish line was bittersweet – she entered the crowd and immediately embraced her grandmother. Richardson’s victory came just days after losing her mother.

Check out the gallery for more athletes holding it down for America in the upcoming Olympics.

These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Sha’Carri Richardson – Track & Field

2. Simone Manuel – Swimming

3. Vashti Cunningham – High Jump

4. Keni Harrison – Hurdles

5. Allyson Felix – Track

6. A’Ja Wilson – Basketball

7. Simone Biles – Gymnastics

8. Naya Tapper – Rugby

9. Crystal Dunn – Soccer

10. Dalilah Muhammad – Track and Field

11. Deja Young – Track & Field

12. Ashleigh Johnson – Water Polo

13. Aliphine Tuliamuk – Marathon

14. Nicky Nieves – Sitting Volleyball

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick…
 10 hours ago
06.22.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 10 hours ago
06.22.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 14 hours ago
06.22.21
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Return For…
 15 hours ago
06.22.21
Wingstop Grand Opening
Rick Ross Introduces America To ‘Thighstop’ Following Chicken…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
J. Cole The Off-Season Tour
J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party
JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Michael B. Jordan Called Out Over J’Ouvert Rum…
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario
T-Pain Reveals He Went Into Depression After Usher…
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says…
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
12 items
Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse…
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Will Smith Gives Fans The First Look At…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - The Back Outside Tour
Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce The ‘Back…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close