Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Published on September 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ESSENCE Fashion House

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em! As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.
The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday). See: It’s Written In The Stars: Find Out Which Star Signs Are Destined To Be Paid

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross

According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE CELEBRITIES BORN IN OCTOBER 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Welcome to the World: Celeb Babies Born in 2024

Michelle Obama Celebrates Hubby Barack Obama’s Birthday: ‘Here’s to Weathering All of Life’s Storms’

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens Fantasia Celebrated Her 40th Birthday An Epic 90s Bash

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1

Jurnee Smollett-Bell - Oct. 1
Source: WENN

2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rd

A$AP Rocky - Oct. 3rd
Source: Getty

3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rd

Tessa Thompson - Oct. 3rd
Source: Getty

4. India Arie – Oct. 3rd

India Arie - Oct. 3rd
Source: Getty

5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4th

Rich Homie Quan - Oct. 4th
Source: Getty

6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4th

Lil Mama - Oct. 4th
Source: Getty

7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4th

Russell Simmons - Oct. 4th
Source: Getty

8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5th

Bernie Mac - Oct. 5th
Source: WENN

9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7th

Toni Braxton - Oct. 7th
Source: WENN

10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8th

Nick Cannon - Oct. 8th
Source: Getty

11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8th

CeCe Winans - Oct. 8th
Source: Getty

12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8th

Rev. Jesse Jackson - Oct. 8th
Source: Getty

13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8th

Karyn Parsons - Oct. 8th
Source: Getty

14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9th

Jharrel Jerome - Oct. 9th
Source: WENN

15. Cardi B – Oct. 11th

Cardi B - Oct. 11th
Source: Getty

16. Ashanti – Oct. 13th

Ashanti - Oct. 13th
Source: Getty

17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13th

Jerry Rice - Oct. 13th
Source: Getty

18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13th

Paul Pierce - Oct. 13th
Source: Getty

19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14th

Stephen A. Smith - Oct. 14th
Source: Getty

20. Usher – Oct. 14th

Usher - Oct. 14th
Source: Reach Media

21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15th

Ginuwine - Oct. 15th
Source: Getty

22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16th

Naomi Osaka - Oct. 16th
Source: WENN

23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17th

Queen Naija - Oct. 17th
Source: WENN

24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17th

Dr. Mae Jemison - Oct. 17th
Source: WENN

25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17th

Wyclef Jean - Oct. 17th
Source: Getty

26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18th

Ne-Yo - Oct. 18th
Source: Getty

27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19th

Evander Holyfield - Oct. 19th
Source: Getty

28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20th

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) - Oct. 20th
Source: Getty

29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20th

Snoop Dogg - Oct. 20th
Source: Getty

30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20th

Sydel Curry - Oct. 20th
Source: Getty

31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20th

Kamala Harris - Oct. 20th
Source: WENN

32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22nd

21 Savage - Oct. 22nd
Source: WENN

33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rd

LaVar Ball - Oct. 23rd
Source: Getty

34. Miguel – Oct. 23rd

Miguel - Oct. 23rd
Source: Getty

35. Drake – Oct. 24th

Drake - Oct. 24th
Source: Getty

36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24th

Jalen Ramsey - Oct. 24th
Source: Getty

37. Ciara – Oct. 25th

Ciara - Oct. 25th
Source: Getty

38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25th

Craig Robinson - Oct. 25th
Source: Getty

39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26th

Toya Wright - Oct. 26th
Source: Getty

40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27th

Lonzo Ball - Oct. 27th
Source: WENN

41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29th

Gabrielle Union - Oct. 29th
Source: Getty

42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29th

Tracee Ellis Ross - Oct. 29th
Source: Getty

43. Nia Long – Oct. 30th

Nia Long - Oct. 30th
Source: Getty

44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30th

Eva Marcille - Oct. 30th
Source: Getty

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close