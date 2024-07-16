Billboard Names 100 Best Rap Albums Of All Time
Another day, another “Best of” list. Billboard Magazine compiled a list of the 100 best rap albums of all time. Staff members included only full-length projects released commercially (no EPs or mixtapes). The group then asked themselves a series of questions about each album, including:Last week,
- Did it break new ground?
- Do people still play it?
- How did it endure over time?
1. #10 – Slick Rick's "The Great Adventures of Slick Rick"
2. #9 – Jay-Z's "The Blueprint"
3. #8 – Eric B. & Rakim's "Paid In Full"
4. #7 – Snoop Doggy Dogg's "Doggystyle"
5. #6 – 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me"
6. #5 – The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death"
7. #4 – Outkast's "Aquemeni"
8. #3 – Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"
9. #2 – Dr. Dre's "The Chronic"
10. #1 – Nas' "Illmatic"
Billboard Names 100 Best Rap Albums Of All Time was originally published on hiphopnc.com
