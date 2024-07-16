Listen Live
Billboard Names 100 Best Rap Albums Of All Time

Published on July 16, 2024

Another day, another “Best of” list.
Last week, Billboard Magazine compiled a list of the 100 best rap albums of all time. Staff members included only full-length projects released commercially (no EPs or mixtapes). The group then asked themselves a series of questions about each album, including:
  • Did it break new ground?
  • Do people still play it?
  • How did it endure over time?
Of course, Billboard also looked at how each of the albums performed commercially. However, the publication admits that it’s a lesser consideration. While we can’t give you the full list (you can click here for that), we do have the top 10 albums in the gallery below! Hopefully this goes over better than the last list that  Apple Music did.

1. #10 – Slick Rick's "The Great Adventures of Slick Rick"

2. #9 – Jay-Z's "The Blueprint"

3. #8 – Eric B. & Rakim's "Paid In Full"

4. #7 – Snoop Doggy Dogg's "Doggystyle"

5. #6 – 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me"

6. #5 – The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death"

7. #4 – Outkast's "Aquemeni"

8. #3 – Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

9. #2 – Dr. Dre's "The Chronic"

10. #1 – Nas' "Illmatic"

Billboard Names 100 Best Rap Albums Of All Time was originally published on hiphopnc.com

