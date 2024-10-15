Bill Belichick Rips NY Jets Ownership Over Robert Saleh Firing: "I'm Not A Big Jets Fan"
New York Jets, former coach Bill Belichick still won’t let it go. If you thought his vitriol might have faded away after a storied career with the New England Patriots that earned him six Super Bowl Championships, he’s still got a bone to pick and made sure everyone would hear it. Belichick’s a regular on the Manningcast, where the two quarterback brothers commentate a game a week, with some added color from special guests. This week, the game analyzed was Monday night’s between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. It’s been a stressful week for the Jets, who fired head coach Robert Saleh and promoted Jeff Ulbrich to defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. Belichick, though, believes the Jets ownership let go of Saleh too early. He didn’t have Aaron Rodgers last season and played only five games with him this year, making it hard to establish a relationship. However, Belichick’s feelings are always on par with how he feels about the Jets ownership group led by Woody Johnson. “That’s kind of what it’s been there at the Jets—barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim,” Belichick told the Manning brothers. “I’m not a big Jets fan, in case you don’t know that. I like Fireman Ed, but that’s it. Coach Saleh did a good job with that program. He brought in a culture, a level of toughness and competitiveness. … I thought Coach Saleh really did a good job with this team, and they’re probably not that far from winning.” The coaching change didn’t change the Jets’ bad luck. Despite a game-saving hail mary at the end of the first half, the Jets had another interception in crunch time and are now facing a three-game losing streak. Next, they’ll play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20, marking Rodgers’ reunion with wide receiver Davante Adams, who arrived in New York after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Belichick has been at odds with the Jets since 1997, when he famously quit a day after signing on to become head coach, likely over the owner’s overbearing involvement in team operations. See how social media is reacting to the Jets’ woes below.Nearly three decades after beefing with the
Bill Belichick Rips NY Jets Ownership Over Robert Saleh Firing: “I’m Not A Big Jets Fan” was originally published on cassiuslife.com
