Beyoncé To Perform At NFL Christmas Halftime Show On Netflix

Beyoncé Will Perform At NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show On Netflix, Beyhive Laces Up Their Cleats

Published on November 18, 2024

Kamala Harris Rally Beyoncé and her immeasurable influence on music and culture is nearly impossible to put into words, and now her adoring fans will have more reasons to celebrate the talented entertainer around the holidays. On Christmas Day, Beyoncé will perform a halftime show as the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texas battle it out on the field. For Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday event, Beyoncé will bring her talents to the Texans’ NRG Stadium in front of her hometown crowd in what can only be described as the best present ever for Queen Bey fans. Songs from Houston native’s latest album, COWBOY CARTER, will also be performed live for the first time.

Netflix kept mum regarding the details of the performance although they said there could be some surprises, but a teaser clip from Beyoncé captures the essence of what viewers and those in attendance can expect. In the video announcement shared on social media, Mrs. Knowles-Carter can be seen atop a rose-adorned vehicle singing “American Requiem” from the aforementioned COWBOY CARTER.
Netflix will air two NFL Christmas Day games, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET, and the Ravens-Texas game at 4:30 PM ET. The games will also air in the local markets of the featured teams and will be streamed on NFL+
Beyhive, are you excited about Beyoncé on Christmas Day? Sound off in the comments. — Photo: Getty

Beyoncé Will Perform At NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show On Netflix, Beyhive Laces Up Their Cleats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

