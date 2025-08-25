Best School-Based Shows to Get You in the Back-to-School Spirit

Back-to-school season is here—and while you’re adjusting to early mornings, new classes, and heavier workloads, sometimes the best motivation comes from your screen.

Over the years, TV has given us some of the most iconic school-based shows that made us laugh, cry, and see ourselves in the characters.

Here are 10 shows that capture the highs and lows of school life and will get you hyped for the semester ahead.

1. Abbott Elementary A modern classic already, Abbott Elementary puts the spotlight on teachers at an underfunded Philly school. It’s hilarious, heartfelt, and a reminder of the impact educators have every day. 2. All American High school football meets real-life drama. This show mixes sports, friendships, and tough choices—perfect for anyone balancing academics with after-school life. 3. Glee Love it or hate it, Glee captured the chaos and magic of high school through music. The performances were iconic and showed how creativity can help you survive any semester. 4. A Different World This classic spin-off of The Cosby Show gave us an authentic look at HBCU life. It’s stylish, funny, and still one of the most influential depictions of college on TV. 5. Saved by the Bell 6. Euphoria Definitely not your typical school show, but it reflects the struggles students face today—mental health, friendships, love, and identity—in a raw, cinematic way. 7. Moesha Set in L.A., this show followed Moesha Mitchell (played by Brandy) as she navigated high school life, family, and friendships. It’s a must-watch for Black culture and 90s TV lovers. 8. Degrassi: The Next Generation A Canadian import that tackled nearly every issue teens could face. From Drake’s start as Jimmy Brooks to unforgettable storylines, it was raw and relatable. 9. Boy Meets World Cory, Topanga, Shawn, and Mr. Feeny—need we say more? This show defined growing up and learning life lessons along the way. 10. Grown-ish A spin-off of Black-ish, Grown-ish follows Zoey Johnson as she heads off to college. It’s a smart, stylish, and relatable look at balancing independence, relationships, and identity as a young adult.