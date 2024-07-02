Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday

Happy Birthday to Saweetie, the glamorous and talented rap sensation was born on July 2, 1993!
Saweetie has quickly risen to fame with chart-topping hits like “Best Friend,” “My Type,” and “Tap In.”
Her unique blend of style and samples has made her a powerful voice in hip-hop. As she celebrates her birthday, fans around the world appreciate her contributions to music and eagerly await her next release. Here’s to another year of success, creativity, and unforgettable tracks!
Check out Saweetie’s Best Songs Below
1. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)
2. My Type
4. ICY GRL
5. Back to the Streets (feat. Jhené Aiko)
6. Pretty Bitch Freestyle
7. Emotional (feat. Quavo)
8. Risky (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)
9. Closer (feat. H.E.R.)
10. Fast (Motion)
11. Bussin 2.0 (feat. Lakeyah)
12. Birthday (feat. YG & Tyga)
13. Get It Girl
14. No L’s
15. Sway With Me (with GALXARA)
16. Too Many
17. Dipped In Ice
18. Icy Chain
19. NANi
