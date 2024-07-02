Listen Live
Entertainment

Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Saweetie

Source: Gabriel Williams / iOne Digital


Happy Birthday to Saweetie, the glamorous and talented rap sensation was born on July 2, 1993!

Saweetie has quickly risen to fame with chart-topping hits like “Best Friend,” “My Type,” and “Tap In.”

Her unique blend of style and samples has made her a powerful voice in hip-hop. As she celebrates her birthday, fans around the world appreciate her contributions to music and eagerly await her next release. Here’s to another year of success, creativity, and unforgettable tracks!

Check out Saweetie’s Best Songs Below

Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

2. My Type

3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUIrolORx6M

4. ICY GRL

5. Back to the Streets (feat. Jhené Aiko)

6. Pretty Bitch Freestyle

7. Emotional (feat. Quavo)

8. Risky (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)

9. Closer (feat. H.E.R.)

10. Fast (Motion)

11. Bussin 2.0 (feat. Lakeyah)

12. Birthday (feat. YG & Tyga)

13. Get It Girl

14. No L’s

15. Sway With Me (with GALXARA)

16. Too Many

17. Dipped In Ice

18. Icy Chain

19. NANi

20. Closer (Feat. H.E.R.)

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close