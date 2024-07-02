Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday to Saweetie, the glamorous and talented rap sensation was born on July 2, 1993!

Saweetie has quickly risen to fame with chart-topping hits like “Best Friend,” “My Type,” and “Tap In.”

Her unique blend of style and samples has made her a powerful voice in hip-hop. As she celebrates her birthday, fans around the world appreciate her contributions to music and eagerly await her next release. Here’s to another year of success, creativity, and unforgettable tracks!

Check out Saweetie’s Best Songs Below

