Entertainment

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday

Published on July 2, 2024

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five

Source: Harry Durrant / Getty


Happy Birthday to Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion superstar born Today on July 2, 1991!

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has taken the music world by storm with his distinctive sound that merges Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more.

With hits like “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Anybody,” he has become an international icon, celebrated for his rich vocals and compelling storytelling. A

s he marks another year, fans globally honor his artistry and anticipate the incredible music he will continue to create. Happy Birthday, Burna Boy!

Check out his best songs below!

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday

1. Ye

2. On the Low

3. Anybody

4. Last Last

5. Gbona

6. Killin Dem (with Zlatan)

7. Dangote

8. Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith)

9. Odogwu

10. Location (with Dave)

11. Monsters You Made (feat. Chris Martin)

12. Bank on It

13. Wonderful

14. 23

15. Way Too Big

16. Real Life (feat. Stormzy)

17. Pull Up

18. Collateral Damage

19. Sekkle Down (with J Hus)

20. Soke

