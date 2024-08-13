Bell Biv DeVoe at Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage (Recap Gallery)

Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) delivered an amazing performance at the Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, August 9th. Before hitting the stage, BBD participated in a special meet and greet, giving lucky fans the chance to connect with the iconic trio. This exclusive opportunity was made possible by Hot 100.9, which hosted a raffle, allowing a few fortunate fans to meet the legends in person. The evening kicked off with Karen Vaughn, hosting the event and keeping the energy high. DJ Soundsbytodd set the tone with dynamic mixes that had the crowd buzzing in anticipation.When BBD took the stage, they did not disappoint, performing a setlist packed with their biggest hits. Fans were treated to timeless classics like “Poison,” which brought the crowd to its feet, and “Do Me!” The group also delivered a high-energy rendition of “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?,” showcasing their signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and new jack swing. The combination of the meet and greet, Karen Vaughn’s engaging hosting, DJ Soundsbytodd’s seamless sets, and BBD’s unforgettable performance made for a night to remember at the Indiana State Fair.