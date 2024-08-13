Listen Live
Entertainment

Bell Biv DeVoe at Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Bell Biv DeVoe at Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage (Recap Gallery)

Published on August 13, 2024

Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) delivered an amazing performance at the Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, August 9th. Before hitting the stage, BBD participated in a special meet and greet, giving lucky fans the chance to connect with the iconic trio. This exclusive opportunity was made possible by Hot 100.9, which hosted a raffle, allowing a few fortunate fans to meet the legends in person. The evening kicked off with Karen Vaughn, hosting the event and keeping the energy high. DJ Soundsbytodd set the tone with dynamic mixes that had the crowd buzzing in anticipation.
When BBD took the stage, they did not disappoint, performing a setlist packed with their biggest hits. Fans were treated to timeless classics like “Poison,” which brought the crowd to its feet, and “Do Me!” The group also delivered a high-energy rendition of “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?,” showcasing their signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and new jack swing. The combination of the meet and greet, Karen Vaughn’s engaging hosting, DJ Soundsbytodd’s seamless sets, and BBD’s unforgettable performance made for a night to remember at the Indiana State Fair.

1.

Source: other

2.

Source: other

3.

Source: other

4.

Source: other

5.

Source: other

6.

Source: other

7.

Source: other

8.

Source: other

9.

Source: other

10.

Source: other

11.

Source: other

12.

Source: other

13.

Source: other

14.

Source: other

15.

Source: other

16.

Source: other

17.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

18.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

19.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

20.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

21.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

22.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

23.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

24.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

25.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

26.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

27.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

28.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

29.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

30.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

31.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

32.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

33.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

34.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

35.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

36.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

37.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

38.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

39.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

40.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

41.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

42.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

43.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

44.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

45.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

46.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

47.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

48.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

49.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

50.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

51.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

52.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

53.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

54.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

55.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

56.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

57.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

58.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

59.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

60.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

61.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

62.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

63.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

64.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

65.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

66.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

67.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

68.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

69.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

70.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

71.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

72.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

73.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

74.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

75.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

76.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

77.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

78.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

79.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

80.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

81.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

82.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

83.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

84.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

85.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

86.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

87.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

88.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

89.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

90.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

91.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

92.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

93.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

94.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

95.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

96.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

97.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

98.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

99.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

100.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

101.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

102.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

103.

Source: Chase Iseghohi

Bell Biv DeVoe at Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage (Recap Gallery) was originally published on hot1009.com

