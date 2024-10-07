Nia Long 90s: 12 Photos That Prove She's Been Fine All Her Life
Beauties Of The 90s: 12 Photos That Prove Nia Long Been Fine All Her Life
Nia Long 90s FineIn an industry that constantly perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards, causing many of its consumers to resort to plastic surgery and other enhancements to maintain a youthful glow, Long is displaying what it looks like to embrace age healthily. The 53-year-old told People in an exclusive interview, “Eventually, I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious, and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully. I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.” The Fatal Affair actress went on to explain that she doesn’t care to use any beauty products that promise anti-aging benefits. Her concern is to use products to “stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin.” Mission accomplished. The film star just keeps on getting better with time, blossoming into a seasoned goddess that leaves us in awe every time we see her. Get into the proof below that to Nia Long, age ain’t nothing but a number. She’s been fine and only getting finer.
1. Nia Long at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Nia Long served body at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 1994. She wore a black crochet dress that accentuated her curves.
2. Nia Long at the 'Blade' New York Premiere
Nia Long rocked the hell out of the pixie cut. The Best Man star showed up at the Blade New York in New York City, rocking a purple halter top and cuffed jeans.
3. Nia Long at the Premiere of 'The Nutty Professor'
Nia Long could slay a casual chic look like nobody’s business. In 1996, she popped out at the Premiere of The Nutty Professor sporting a white halter top and fitted jeans.
4. Nia Long at the 29th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Nia Long wowed at the 29th Annual NAACP Image Awards in a green embroidered gown, which she paired with her jazzy short hairdo.
5. Nia Long at the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards
Nia Long’s megawatt smile and fierce hairdos have always been the best parts of her style slays.
6. Nia Long at 'The Best Man' Premiere
We are sure Nia Long turned heads at The Best Man premiere in this sequin purple dress, which gave off sexy, grown-woman vibes.
7. Nia Long at the 31st NAACP Image Awards
Nia Long poses with her trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for The Best Man at the 31st NAACP Image Awards in a sheer, embroidered dress. While we love a short haircut on our girl, she also looks great with lengthy tresses.
8. Nia Long aat THE CINEMA SOCIETY & TARGET
One thing about our girl, she’s going to show her cleavage and décolleté, and we don’t blame her! As pictured above, she showed up and out at THE CINEMA SOCIETY & TARGET in 209.
9. Nia Long at the 2016 People's Choice Awards
Nia Long could no wrong in this fitted black dress that she worked at the 2015 People’s Choice Awards.
10. Nia Long at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Missing'
Fast-forward to these times, and Nia Long is still serving the girlies. She stepped out at the Los Angeles Missing premiere in a gorgeous emerald number that showed her still-in-shape body and toned legs.
11. Nia Long at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'You People'
Nia Long blessed the people with her godly presence in all-white at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s You People.
12. Nia Long at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal
Nia Long attended the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in a little black number that displayed her perfect legs.
Beauties Of The 90s: 12 Photos That Prove Nia Long Been Fine All Her Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com