Beauties Of The 90s: 12 Photos That Prove Nia Long Been Fine All Her Life

Boyz n the Hood

, and since then, she’s been a crush for all. Her character, Brandi, in the John Singelton film, was the epitome of a sought-after young, Black girl from the ‘hood, exuding style, class, sass, brains, and beauty. For Black girls, Long, in that film, was a relatable and conceivable role model. Our admiration for her has only grown over the years as she continues to thrive in a fickle industry while remaining as stunning as ever. Her timeless beauty is award-worthy.

The 90s were a vibrant era for most Black people. The music was electrifying, the fashion was purposeful, and the films truly reflected our culture. An emerging actress, Nia Long spearheaded the 90s’ It Girl’ revolution with her smooth brown skin, shapely frame, dynamic talent, and undeniable swag. Her roles in

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

,

Friday

,

Love Jones

, and

Soul Food

captivated many viewers, earning her the title of “fantasy girlfriend” for several years, as rapper

Jay-Z

aptly put it.

Nia Long 90s Fine

In an industry that constantly perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards, causing many of its consumers to resort to plastic surgery and other enhancements to maintain a youthful glow, Long is displaying what it looks like to embrace age healthily. The 53-year-old told

People

in an exclusive

interview

, “Eventually, I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious, and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully. I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.”

The

Fatal Affair

actress went on to explain that she doesn’t care to use any beauty products that promise anti-aging benefits. Her concern is to use products to “stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin.” Mission accomplished. The film star just keeps on getting better with time, blossoming into a seasoned goddess that leaves us in awe every time we see her.

