Barack Obama’s 10 Best Moments You’ll Never Forget

From keynote speeches to slam dunks, President Barack Obama has consistently captivated the world with a rare mix of intellect, humor, and heart.

As the first Black President of the United States, his time in office—and even life after it—has been filled with unforgettable moments that continue to inspire new generations.

Whether he was dropping the mic (literally), singing Al Green at a podium, or tearing up while speaking about his daughters, Obama reminded America what leadership with humanity looks like.

More than just a politician, he’s become a cultural icon whose every move—on the court, at a rally, or on a playlist—has made history.

Here are 10 of the most iconic Barack Obama moments we’ll never forget:

1. The “Yes We Can” Speech (2008) After winning the Iowa caucus, Obama delivered his now-famous “Yes We Can” speech, a turning point that energized voters across the country and marked the beginning of a movement. 2. Singing Al Green at the Apollo Theater (2012) With just a few lines of “Let’s Stay Together,” Obama charmed a room full of fans—and the internet. The moment showcased his cool confidence and cultural awareness. 3. Dropping the Mic at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2016) After roasting the press and political opponents with razor-sharp wit, he ended his final Correspondents’ Dinner by literally dropping the mic: “Obama out.” 4. Catching a Fly Mid-Interview (2009) In a hilarious but impressive flex of focus and composure, Obama swatted a fly during a live interview and then calmly said, “I got the sucker.” 5. The “Anger Translator” Sketch with Keegan-Michael Key (2015) At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Obama teamed up with comedian Key to deliver a hilarious routine that played on Obama’s calm demeanor and the frustrations he rarely voiced aloud. 6. Emotional Farewell Speech in Chicago (2017) In his goodbye speech, Obama thanked Michelle, praised his daughters, and reminded Americans that “the most important title is citizen.” It was heartfelt, hopeful, and heavy with emotion. 7. Launching My Brother’s Keeper Initiative (2014) A powerful initiative aimed at supporting young men of color, Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper showed his commitment to legacy beyond policy—one rooted in mentorship and opportunity. 8. His Viral 3-Point Shot (2020) While encouraging voters at a gym, Obama casually drained a 3-point shot and said, “That’s what I do.” The moment went viral and showed that his charisma hadn’t left with the presidency. 9. Winning the Nobel Peace Prize (2009) Only nine months into his presidency, Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy—a symbol of global hope and transformation. 10. Reading mean tweets with Jimmy Kimmel