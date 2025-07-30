What Is The Most Stressed U.S. City?
1. Detroit, MI
2. Cleveland, OH
3. Baltimore, MD
4. Gulfport, MS
5. Memphis, TN
6. Shreveport, LA
7. Philadelphia, PA
8. Toledo, OH
9. Birmingham, AL
10. Jackson, MS
11. Akron, OH
12. Baton Rouge, LA
13. Montgomery, AL
14. St. Louis, MO
15. Wilmington, DE
16. Houston, TX
17. Indianapolis, IN
18. San Antonio, TX
19. Milwaukee, WI
20. New Orleans, LA
21. Cincinnati, OH
22. Newark, NJ
23. Mobile, AL
24. North Las Vegas, NV
25. Augusta, GA
26. Fayetteville, NC
27. Las Vegas, NV
28. Louisville, KY
29. San Bernardino, CA
30. Columbus, GA
31. Dallas, TX
32. Fort Smith, AR
33. Modesto, CA
34. Washington, DC
35. Chicago, IL
Baltimore Ranks Among Most Stressed Cities in the U.S., New Study Finds was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
