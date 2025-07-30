Listen Live
What Is The Most Stressed U.S. City?

Baltimore Ranks Among Most Stressed Cities in the U.S., New Study Finds

Published on July 30, 2025

Downtown Baltiimore city skyline cityscape of Maryland

Source: f11photo / Getty

Baltimore, Maryland, is one of the most stressed cities in America, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The study, which analyzed 182 U.S. cities, placed Baltimore in the No. 3 spot—just behind Detroit, Michigan, and Cleveland, Ohio. The rankings were based on 39 key stress indicators, including average work hours, unemployment, divorce, financial hardship, and mental and physical health struggles.

WalletHub’s financial writer Adam McCann said Baltimore’s high ranking reflects multiple overlapping issues that contribute to day-to-day stress for residents.

“Baltimore consistently scored high across the board in work stress, financial pressure, and safety concerns,” McCann noted.

The study found Baltimore to be among the cities with some of the highest levels of family and health-related stress. The city continues to grapple with longstanding challenges such as poverty, violent crime, limited access to mental health resources, and economic disparities.

Baltimore’s placement in the top five highlights how deeply these issues are impacting quality of life. Despite efforts to boost public safety and invest in economic development, many residents still struggle with systemic barriers.

Nationwide, Detroit was named the most stressed city, with the highest unemployment rate at 11.4% and the lowest median household income when adjusted for cost of living. Gulfport, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee, rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, cities like South Burlington, Vermont; Fremont, California; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ranked as the least stressed in the country, citing stronger economic conditions, lower crime rates, and better access to healthcare.

While Baltimore’s culture and history remain a source of pride for locals, the report underscores the urgent need for continued investment in public health, safety, and economic opportunity to relieve the pressure many city residents are feeling every day.

Baltimore Ranks Among Most Stressed Cities in the U.S., New Study Finds

