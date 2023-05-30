If you’re looking for a place to raise your children, you may want to reconsider these cities.
According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Baltimore was ranked the eighth worst city to raise a family in.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.
Keep scrolling to see which cities were ranked the top 10 worst cities to raise a family.
Are you surprised by the rankings? Click here to read the full breakdown.
The post Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family appeared first on 92 Q.
1. Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
2. Memphis, TennesseeSource:Getty
3. Detroit, MichiganSource:Getty
4. Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty
5. Newark, New JerseySource:Getty
6. San Bernardino, CASource:Getty
7. Shreveport, LouisianaSource:Getty
8. Baltimore, MarylandSource:Getty
9. Hialeah, FLSource:Getty
10. Wilmington, DelawareSource:Getty
