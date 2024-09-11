Baller Love: Is Coco Jones Dating Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell?
The Pair Were Spotted Recently At The Usher Concert In BrooklynNBA superstar Donovan Mitchell and singer/actor Coco Jones may as well go public at this point! Mitchell and Jones were recently spotted – hand in hand – at Usher’s concert in Brooklyn, New York. Rumors have swirled for a while that the pair were an item, though no official confirmation has been released. In addition to the Usher show, Jones was seen courtside at a few games Mitchell played in this last NBA season. The other night the two appeared to be quite comfy together as Usher serenaded his fans. In a TikTok post from Emily B, you can see Mitchell and Jones trying to be incognito in the background. They held hands but offered sly smiles and looked nervous as Usher poured Emily a drink. It didn’t take long for Emily B’s followers to notice the unsuspecting couple sitting behind Usher. “COCO JONES AND MR MITCHELL ???,” commented one user. “See I didn’t even notice Coco until yall pointed her out lmaooo,” posted another. You can scroll down a bit to see the video. On January 11, the Cavs played the Brooklyn Nets in Paris. Fans were quick to point out that Jones sat courtside as Mitchell poured in 45 points on New York’s other team. One commenter on the post of that game’s highlights on 1sportsdoctor’s TikTok said, “Coco jones comes to my game nobody getting ball im going for 100.” Do you think that Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are an item? If so, when do you think they’ll make it official!?
Baller Love: Is Coco Jones Dating Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
