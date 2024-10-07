Listen Live
Close
News

Teresa Celeste Is A Rising Actor With Looks That Will Stir The Soul

Baes & Baddies: Teresa Celeste Is A Rising Actor With Looks That Will Stir The Soul

Published on October 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere Teresa Celeste is an actor on the rise and has been quite busy over the past eight years and counting. For our latest Baes & Baddies feature, Teresa Celeste gets the spotlight and her head-turning looks and sizzling charm are worth learning more about. Some might recognize Teresa Celeste from an earlier time in her career as a member of Nick Cannon’s sprawling program Wild ‘N Out under her former stage name, Teresa Topnotch. These days, Teresa Celeste has taken her talents to the screen and has starred in several television shows and films since 2016.
Celeste’s latest role was as Maxine in the Netflix mini-series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Height alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson, and more. She has a series of upcoming projects and maintains a busy presence on social media where she gives fans a slight glimpse into her life, including her unshakeable faith, and a lot of emphasis on her acting work. For now, get to know Teresa Celeste by way of our gallery below and follow her work on social media and beyond.
Teresa Celeste

Source: Instagram / @topnotchworldd

— Photo: Instagram/@topnotchworldd

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Baes & Baddies: Teresa Celeste Is A Rising Actor With Looks That Will Stir The Soul was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close