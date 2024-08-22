Listen Live
Close
News

Meet Twitch Streamer & Cosplayer VIPpandaVII AKA Amber Noire

Baes & Baddies: Meet Trinidadian Twitch Streamer & Cosplayer VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VipPandavii aka Amber Noire aka VIP Panda Welcome back to another edition of Baes & Baddies and today, we’re delighted to introduce our readers to Twitch streamer, fitness enthusiast, and cosplayer, VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire. VIPPandaVII (or just VIP Panda) has a variety of interests that extend far beyond her stunning looks, and we’re honored to feature her. What we know about VIPPandaVII is scant at best but from her Twitch bio page, we’ve learned that she is a veteran of the United States Navy, originally hails from Southern California, and currently resides in Texas. We noticed that VIP Panda refers to herself as a member of the “Straw Hat Pirates” which should be familiar to fans of the One Piece franchise.
VipPandavii aka Amber Noire aka VIP Panda

Source: @ambernoire4 / @ambernoire4

Anime also figures big in the streamer’s life as she cites Way of the House Husband, Demon Slayer, and Samurai Champloo as some of her favorite series. Amber Noire is committed to fitness and shares tips on food choices, weight loss, and workouts with her supporters via her main Instagram page and a separate fitness-focused page. Of course, she’s also a glamorous woman, and her cosplay outfits are designed to accentuate her hard work in the kitchen and the gym. That said, Amber Noire doesn’t lead with her looks or curves as she presents all sides of herself across her social media pages.
VipPandavii aka Amber Noire aka VIP Panda

Source: @ambernoire4 / @ambernoire4

Check out the gallery below of images from X featuring our latest Baes & Baddies entry, VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire. — Photo: X/@Ambernoire4

1.

2.

3.

https://twitter.com/Ambernoire4/status/1821275277437366294/

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Baes & Baddies: Meet Trinidadian Twitch Streamer & Cosplayer VIPPandaVII AKA Amber Noire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close