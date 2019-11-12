CLOSE
West Coast Rapper Bad Azz Passes Away At 43

Bad Azz - Jamarr Antonio Stamps

Source: Instagram / @badazzlbc


West Coast rap legend Bad Azz has passed away. He was just 43 and due to turn 44 on November 27.

Bad Azz, born Jamarr Antonio Stamps, was a member of the Dogg Pound and collaborated with Snoop Dogg; he was briefly signed to Doggystyle Records.

Daz Dillinger confirmed Bad Azz’s passing on Instagram.

“R I P TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ @badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER,” wrote Daz on IG.

 

Besides DPGC, he was also a member of the LBC Crew (Long Beach City Crew) which also featured Lil’ C-Style and Tray Dee, among others. Many will remember Bad Azz from his Jelly Roll-produced “Wrong Idea” single, which featured Snoop Dogg, Kokane, and Lil’ ½ Dead or LBC’s “Beware My Crew.” He also appeared on Tupac’s Makaveli album (The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory) on a cut called “Krazy.”

The details of Bad Azz’s death have yet to be confirmed. See fans and peers offer up their condolences on social media below. Rest in power Bad Azz

This story is developing. 

BAD AZZ RIP CUZZZZ

