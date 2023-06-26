Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

BabyTron Brings The Heat to Indianapolis!

Published on June 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

BabyTron in Indianapolis

Source: @_babytron


BabyTron came to Indianapolis during his tour on June 23, 2023! He performed at the Old National Centre along with Milwaukee rapper, Certified Trapper. Tron released his album “6” on June 3, 2023. His newest album contains 15 fire hits, showcasing his lyrical ability and head-bopping flow with a smooth cadence to the upbeat Detroit sound. At only 23 years old, BabyTron has been on a rapid come up in the last few years.

It was a movie at the Old National, check it out below:

BabyTron Brings The Heat to Indianapolis!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. BabyTron

BabyTron Source:other

BabyTron at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on June 23, 2023. indianapolis,old national centre,babytron,certified trapper

2. RJ Lamont

RJ Lamont Source:other

DJ @RjLamont at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis during the BabyTron concert on June 23, 2023. 

3.

Source:other

4. Certified Trapper

Certified Trapper Source:Tyree Jakes

Certified Trapper performing on June 23, 2023 at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis. indianapolis,old national centre,certified trapper

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:Tyree Jakes

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:Tyree Jakes

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:Tyree Jakes

11.

Source:other

12.

Source:other

13.

Source:other
More From TheBoxHouston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close