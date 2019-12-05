CLOSE
The Best Baby Yoda Memes From Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’

Posted December 5, 2019

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm


Before the decade comes to an end, the meme calendar has gotten one more addition, and it’s none other than Baby Yoda, the adorable mystery creature from the Disney+ hit show, The Mandalorian.

Since he first arrived on the scene in episode 2 of the original Star Wars show, The Child, aka Baby Yoda, has been a scene-stealing machine instantly becoming a fan favorite among fans of the famed Sci-Fi franchise. He is so popular in fact that even folks who never cared for Star Wars are in love with him and are making hilarious memes.

By now, you have must have definitely seen an adorable green creature up and down your Twitter timeline, either flipping on different songs, sipping tea, wearing a Nike Tech Suit, or rocking a bonnet with a fresh set of nails. We must say each and every one of them we have seen so far is hilarious and on point.

We took the liberty of wrangling up the best Baby Yoda memes for your interview. If you have been under a rock and don’t know what in the world a Baby Yoda is, well do yourself and step in the gallery below.

Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Photos
