Azealia Banks Insults Kamala Harris, Endorses Her For President
Azealia Banks isn’t exactly the go-to person for all things political, but it appears she is endorsing a candidate in the presidential race all the same. In a lengthy post on X, Azealia Banks openly insults and then endorses Vice President Kamala Harris which sparked some replies on the social media platform. Taking to the X platform on Monday (November 4), Azealia Banks unveiled her thoughts about the upcoming election, beginning with some sharp opinions regarding Kamala Harris. From X: So I’m thinking about this……. for as stupid and incoherent Kamala Harris is and as trash as Walz is, and despite the fact that Kamala Harris is the only Democratic Nominee to not have actively campainged in a Primary (the most undemocratic sh*t ever, and really says alot about her supporters lack of commonsense)… I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here. You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f*cking dangerous. One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that. That man kidnaps his children, took photos of grimes getting sliced open during her c-section and sent them around, does a sh*tton of grimy fucked up shit to tesla factory workers, stole PayPal, Weasled his way into tesla and has too many passports for my liking. After Banks concluded her verbal assault on Musk, she turned her attention toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and mentioned Donald Trump’s constant jabs at China, stating that he shouldn’t want to make an enemy of the superpower nation. She also had a few words regarding debunked rumors that the Democratic National Committee flew in migrants to help tip the polls in Harris’ favor and continued to center China’s role in taming Russia, especially with much of the major military powers having access to nuclear weapons. Banks concluded her rant with, “I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a f*cking overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics. The End.” The endorsement was surprising for some after Banks pledged support for Donald Trump and attended a rally for the former president over the summer. The Harlem artist has been especially critical of Harris and the campaign for most of the year as well. On X, reactions to Azealia Banks endorsement are present and we’ve captured some of them below.
