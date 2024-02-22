97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Telecommunications AT&T found itself trending on X after reports came forth that the company has been bombarded by outages across the United States. On X, those who have been affected by the outage have made several comments with some among them being filled with humor.

As seen on CNBC, the reports of the AT&T outage cropped up early Thursday morning (Feb. 22) with some 70,000 customers across the United States complaining of a lack of service. This included major city centers that were without emergency services.

In response to the outage, AT&T put out the following statement to the outlet:

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning,” AT&T said in a statement to CNBC. “Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers.”

It appears that service is slowly returning for some customers but many online say that they are still unable to access the service. It hasn’t been reported why the outage took place

As a result, the company’s name and the hashtag #outage have been trending all morning with a barrage of comments from all sides. Some customers are demanding credit while some are questioning why some calls are still making it through.

We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

AT&T Experiencing Nationwide Service Outage, X Has Questions #outage was originally published on hiphopwired.com