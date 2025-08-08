Listen Live
News

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away

Published on August 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Shot & Killed

Source: @hatershaterthood2 / IG

Atlanta’s music scene mourns rising rapper T-Hood reportedly passed away, according to sources.

News of his passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.

Hood’s work ethic and authenticity earned him collaborations with several major artists in the city. Over the years, he released multiple projects that showcased his versatility and love for the culture.

Related Stories

Hip-Hop historian NuFace expressed his sorrow online, writing, “Mannn not my dawg T Hood… we was just celebrating our guy @trapbeckham. Condolences and prayers to the family.” This heartfelt message reflects the deep personal connections.

T-Hood had within Atlanta’s close-knit music community. His latest single, “Girls In The Party,” dropped on May 12th, 2025, and was already making noise in the city. Tragically, what should have been a year of growth for T-Hood has now turned into a time of mourning. More news to come as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to T-Hood’s family, friends, and fans during this heartbreaking time.

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

More from 97.9 The Box
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close