Atlanta Man Completely Ignored During Botched Robbery

A man in Atlanta may go down as the most unsuccessful criminal ever after his attempt to rob a nail salon comically comes up short.
On July 3rd a man entered a local salon in ATL hoping to rob those that were inside. After making several demands for money, while waving what appeared to be a covered firearm, nobody in the salon moved a muscle. In fact, they barely paid him any attention at all, forcing failed robber to retreat with nothing.
“Everybody get down!” he yelled upon entering the store. “Gimme all your money!”
The wild ordeal went down in about 30 seconds.
At this time police in Atlanta are still looking for the suspect.
was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
