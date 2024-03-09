Listen Live

ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole

Published on March 9, 2024

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

Drake has recently been spotted with another woman. This may have not been on your Bingo card. According to The Shade Room, Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole was spotted on a low-key date with The Boy.

Who Is Brooklyn Nikole?

The beautiful, Brooklyn Nikole is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and sisters with one of the current queens of Hip-Hop, Latto. Nikole has her cosmetic line called, Beauty By Brooklyn. When the ATL native isn’t getting to the bag she also loves uploading Tik Tok’s with her big sis Latto.

 

Check out some photos of Drake’s alleged boo thang, Brooklyn Nikole below!

 

