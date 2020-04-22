Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Reminds Us She’s Aging Backwards With Latest Quarantine Thirst Trap

Like many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, let’s appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

Hell, she’s aging in REVERSE. Just, yeah, go ahead and let’s manage our WCW rankings accordigly.

