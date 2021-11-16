HomeEntertainment News

Ari Fletcher Is Not Here For Men Who Enjoy Playing Video Games, Twitter Calls Her A Hater

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Ari Fletcher Has No Love For Men Who Play Video Games, Twitter Clowns Her

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ari Fletcher doesn’t care for men who take their video games seriously.

The expert twerker and girlfriend to Moneybagg Yo let the world know on Tuesday (Nov.16) that if you’re a man who’s into gaming, you don’t stand a chance with her. In a tweet, she shared her hate for gaming, writing, “I’ve never dated a man that played videos games and took it serious. I wish I would call my n***a and he say he gone call me back cause he playing a f***ing video game. I just cannot imagine.”

She is entitled to her preference for the men she desires, and CLEARLY, she has a type. But, when you share your thoughts on Twitter, you open yourself up to plenty of opinions and views, and she is getting dragged up and down on timelines and probably wished she could hit the reset button.

The main consensus among Twitter users regarding her tweet is that she is okay with drug use but draws the line at video game playing. One user responded to her tweet saying, “yo man is addicted to lean and probably can’t answer the phone because he’s playing with 1 of his 8 children..but we draw the line at video games.”

Another user wrote, “Why is niggas not allowed to enjoy what they like to enjoy ?? And it’s playing video games … niggas making millions playing games running circles around yo trap frfr so this is weak lol.”

The Ari pack is going up right now.

She definitely bit off more than she can chew with this topic. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Ari Fletcher Is Not Here For Men Who Enjoy Playing Video Games, Twitter Calls Her A Hater  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Welp.

2.

Ouch.

3.

Tears.

4.

FACTS!

5.

Good question.

6.

Facts

7.

8.

9.

10.

Oof.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

A true queen.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis

 6 hours ago
11.18.72

Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always…

 6 hours ago
11.18.02

Woman Claims Yella Beezy Raped Her On Their…

 8 hours ago
11.18.04
10 itemsBryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch

People Want J. Prince To End These Different…

 8 hours ago
11.18.80
4 items

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good…

 11 hours ago
11.18.06
15 items

Drake & Ye Reportedly Squash Beef Thanks To…

 13 hours ago
11.18.43

Nike Halts Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x…

 1 day ago
11.18.67

Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her…

 1 day ago
11.18.69

Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing…

 1 day ago
11.18.61
15 items

Ari Fletcher Is Not Here For Men Who…

 1 day ago
11.18.62
Photos
Close