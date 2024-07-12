Angela Simmons Clowned For Bathing In Oreos
Angela Simmons Clowned For Bathing In Oreos To Promote Her New Dessert Item On Slutty Vegan’s Menu
It has not been a good month for Angela Simmons. Angela Simmons is having a hard time beating the “she has no sex appeal” allegations. First, it was the gun purse debacle on the 2024 BET Awards blue carpet; now, it’s a new commercial for which she is catching heat. To announce her first dessert, fried Oreos, on Slutty Vegan’s menu, the Angel Cakes founder dropped a video and photo of herself in a bathtub full of Oreo cookies. Simmons was immediately criticized for the interesting ad, but she got support from actress/singer and entrepreneur Keke Palmer. “The way these people are hating in your comments is something vicious! I’m so blown back,” Palmer wrote in the comment section. “Just know you are doing EVERYTHING RIGHT. I have never seen people so pressed. Whew.” While Palmer tried to encourage her, users on X, formerly Twitter, weren’t as supportive, taking shots at Simmons’ lack of sexiness. “you normally shouldn’t let social media and society define your sexiness or appeal…………..but respectfully, i need Angela Simmons to listen to us,” one user on X wrote. Another user on X wrote, “streets saying angela simmons sitting in a tub full of oreos and with the day i’m having? if I see it, imma crash tf out onna dead homies. I will not be abiding that foolishness today. Keep it away from me.” Simmons has yet to respond to the backlash, but maybe she’s letting the money she will be making from the partnership do all the talking on her behalf. You can see more reactions to the ad in the gallery below.
Angela Simmons Clowned For Bathing In Oreos To Promote Her New Dessert Item On Slutty Vegan's Menu
