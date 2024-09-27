Angel Reese Speaks Out Over Being “Villainized” & Her Coach’s Firing, Social Media Piles On

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon. We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon’s contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball,” the team’s statement read.

“We remain steadfastly committed to being a playoff and championship contender every year, and we will be embarking on a thorough search for our next head coach.”