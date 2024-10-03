Angel Reese Loses $100K Bet Over Shaq Making A Free Throw
Angel Reese has targeted Shaquille O’Neal for one of his biggest shortcomings. The NBA legend is known as one of the most dominant players in NBA history, standing at more than 7- feet-tall. Recognized as the two-man show alongside Kobe Bryant, winning three rings together, one of the cons Shaq had on the court when getting him to the free throw line. He was known for his terrible free throw shot, missing a league record 11 shots during a game against the then-Seattle SuperSonics in 2000. His career average is slightly above 50%, and Reese decided to exploit his weakness with a quick bet. The WNBA rookie can be seen in a new video with O’Neal, in which she bets him $100,000 to see if he would make a free throw. She posted the video from a gym on her Instagram Story, seeing if he could sink the shot that plagued him his entire NBA career. “$100,000 dollars if you make this shot. Let’s see,” Reese said as Shaq readies his shot behind her. Shockingly, O’Neal easily makes the shot, as Reese laughs and cheers him on among a gym full of people. Reese is a woman of her word, writing over the clip “i guess i owe him $100k.” The relationship between Angel Reese and Shaq is nothing new, as she’s gone so far as to call him a father figure in her life. He played a huge role in her signing with Reebok in 2023. “I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” Reese shared. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.” Reese’s latest sponsorship came after Shaq was named the president of Reebok Basketball after playing a role in the brand’s boost in popularity in the early 2000s. Even before signing Reese, O’Neal signed fellow Reebok wearer Allen Iverson as his vice president. Back in May, the WNBA star says she signed with Reebok over other brands not just because of her close relationship with Shaq but also because she appreciated the label’s rebranding and how hands-on she could with creating her own signature sneaker as well as designing her clothing. See how social media is reacting to Reese’s friendly bet with Shaq below.
Angel Reese Loses $100K Bet Over Shaq Making A Free Throw was originally published on cassiuslife.com
