Angel Reese Ignites Hilarious Debate About WNBA Players Flying Men Out
Angel Reese Ignites Hilarious Debate About WNBA Players Flying Groupies Out & Spoiling Them
As the WNBA rises in popularity thanks to recently turned pros, the groupies are coming out of the woodwork. Normally, within the NBA, some of the most elite players—and even bench riders—are millionaires, so they’ve got to have the reputation of having a lot of women around them at all times as they fly to different cities several times a week. Now, the WNBA still has an abysmal CBA –with rookies not even making six figures– with hype comes NIL deals, and with NIL deals comes hundreds of thousands of dollars for plastering their name and likeless on products. So now the tables have turned with men on social media willing to be stay-at-home husbands and be supported by the WNBA players they have huge crushes on– power dynamics be damned. Now Angel Reese, one of the recently turned pros taking the storm by league, hopped on social media to give her take on flying men out, and even with the income disparity, she’s not having it. “Let me just say something,” she says while putting on a pair of sunglasses. “The delusion to think anyone of us is flying you out, be for real. Thank you.” Men on social media have turned the tables on her and playfully called her broke because she won’t spoil them, which couldn’t be further from the truth. While her rookie year salary is only $73,439, that amount has been eclipsed by the number of NIL deals she’s signed. According to Women’s Health, she signed at least 17 NIL deals, including brands like PlayStation, McDonald’s, Wingstop, and Amazon. She’s also poised to be the face of Reebok’s women’s basketball line after she signs, citing her close relationship with their newly appointed president of Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal. As the debate heats up on the gender dynamic of WNBA players and their partners, check out some of the funny reactions below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Angel Reese Ignites Hilarious Debate About WNBA Players Flying Groupies Out & Spoiling Them was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box