Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Are Teaming Up After Being Named To WNBA All-Star Game

We may only be a few weeks into the WNBA season, but it’s already halfway over, which means All-Star weekend is around the corner.

With the (well-deserved) growth in popularity around the women’s game, fans were excited to find out who made the rosters– and some rookies are included.

WNBA All-Stars are rounded up thanks to votes from fans, players and media votes. The top 10 are the Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Kahleah Copper of Phoenix, Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart of the NY Liberty, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, and A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces.

The top vote-getter was Caitlin Clark, with 700,735 votes, followed by Aliyah Boston, who came in second with around 618,000 votes.

While making the All-Star team is impressive for a rookie, Clark’s not alone– her college rival Angel Reese also made it.

Reese was among the next 36 highest vote-getters. Those names are provided to all 12 WNBA coaches, who figure out which players will fill the remaining spots on the 12-woman roster. The only caveat is that they couldn’t vote for their own players or Team USA players because they already had guaranteed spots.

Alongside Reese — who racked up 381,518 votes– are DeWanna Bonner, Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana) and Nneka Ogwumike.

This All-Star was already highly anticipated, but Clark and Reese teaming up will add an added incentive for fans to tune in—even Clark knows this.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been her teammate before, even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everyone else,” Clark told ESPN. “This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don’t want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them.”

Team WNBA will face Team USA, which has heavy hitters like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Brittney Griner.

You can watch the WNBA kick-off All-Star weekend on July 19. See how social media is reacting to the announcement below.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Are Teaming Up After Being Named To WNBA All-Star Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com