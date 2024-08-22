Allegedly “Drunk” Hulk Hogan “Jokes” About Body Slamming VP Kamala Harris & Asks “Is She Indian?,” X Calls Him A Racist Jabroni

Hulk Hogan Jokes About Body Slamming Kamala Harris, X Reacts
Hulk Hogan got caught in 4K, making a complete a** out himself. TMZ Sports exclusively shared a video of the WWE Hall-of-Famer talking about allegedly performing wrestling moves on Vice President Kamala Harris while promoting his beer at a bar in Medina, Ohio, on Monday. The iconic wrestler, who also was caught on tape saying the N-word with the hard ER, also used the moment to take a page out of the MAGA GOP playbook by questioning VP Harris’ racial identity. Hogan might have realized he had crossed a line blaming his violent rhetoric on the booze he was drinking. Per TMZ Sports:
Hulk asked the place … “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?”
Hulk took some more shots at Kamala in Ohio, including mocking her Indian heritage, and making a racist gesture referring to indigenous Americans. So … racist and ignorant, if you’re keeping score.
At that point, Hulk seemed to realize he may have taken things too far … and said it was just the beers talking.
The Hulkster was at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio promoting his new beer Monday night when he grabbed the mic and started firing up the crowd … and things quickly flew off the rails.
Hulk Hogan Is Team MAGA All The WayHogan threw his bandana into the political space when he appeared during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He happily ripped off his shirt, revealing he was down with the MAGA movement. His jabs in the video should be no surprise because we know how Team MAGA gets down. Folks on X, formerly Twitter, have been hitting the Hulkster with Stone Cold Stunner, calling him a racist and expressing disappointment in the once-beloved professional wrestler. Welp. He is never beating the racist allegations. In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Hulk Hogan making an a** out of himself.
