The Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Has The Internet Goin’ Crazy!

A$AP Rocky has had a pretty interesting 2019. The rapper spent part of it in jail in Sweden, found himself caught up in the impeachment hearings against Donald Trump, and even had a massive Yams Day in honor of the late A$AP Yams. Well, the latest A$AP headline may be the wildest one yet.

A video surfaced on the adult web site Porn Hub that allegedly features the “Peso” rapper having sex with a woman and the reason why people believe it’s Rocky in the clip? Over several noticeable tattoos including the “ASAP” on his chest are featured as well as a possible left tat on his left hand.

A$AP has yet to respond to any of the rumors but that hasn’t stopped social media from cracking ALL the jokes about A$AP.

Reaction to the video has been filled with jokes and GIFS. Take a look below.

