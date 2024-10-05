All About Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods: What Karl-Anthony Said During A Recent Interview and Why Jordyn Has Us On Ring Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns couldn’t stop gushing over his bae,

Jordyn Woods

, during his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on

Club Shay Shay

—and we don’t blame him. The former

Timberwolves

star – now with the

Knicks

– lit up while talking about his queen.

He discussed traveling together with Jordyn, growing as a couple, and their importance to each other.

Here’s some things we learned during the interview about this cute couple:

Jordyn & Karl-Anthony both lost their parents, and this grief helped bring them together.

Karl opened up about the hardest time in his life—the loss of his mother. Karl-Anthony’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, passed away in April 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

He shared how Jordyn was by his side throughout his mother’s transition. Having gone through her own grief after losing her father to cancer, Jordyn was able to guide Karl through that dark period.

“She gave me strength when I didn’t have it. She was there for me in ways I can’t even explain,” Karl said.

Karl-Anthony has the baddest chick in the game – and he and Jordyn are unbothered by rumors.

Shannon brought up previous public rumors during the podcast taping. Karl-Anthony addressed them head-on.

“I mean, I think that we both live in the public eye, right? We both have different things and different rumors that were completely false,” he started.

Karl-Anthony continued, “We understand people are going to go with whatever is the most entertaining, right? You know, it doesn’t have to be the truth. It just needs to sound the best. And for us, we just know what and who we are to each other. We know where we stand with each other.”

Karl, who reportedly just purchased a house with Jordyn, ended his comments by saying, “So we are not worried about none of that.”

Karl-Anthony and Jordyn are living their best lives.

We can tell that Karl-Anthony and his model girlfriend are not concerned. They go together real bad.

The couple met through mutual friends and were friends for years before going official in 2020. Since then, the pair have been seen everywhere. Cameras have caught them at Fashion Week shows, glamorous red carpets, industry events, and more.

“We’re just out here enjoying life, living each moment. We’re young, we’re healthy, and we’re experiencing the world together. Like, we just got back from Japan—wow. We’re growing as individuals and as a couple. What makes it dope is we were friends first, so it doesn’t feel like pressure

, it’s

just us living life seamlessly together.”

But … is there more for the couple? (Jordyn sparks engagement rumors)

As if

Karl-Anthony’s

interview

wasn’t

enough, Jordyn also gives us all the feels. This week, she dropped her own

“

bomb

”

on Instagram.

The beauty posted a series of selfies with a huge rock on her ring finger. Fans went wild in the comments, asking,

“

Is she engaged?!?

“

While Jordyn has yet to respond officially, the gorgeous selfies

definitely

have fans watching. We love black love – and continue to wish the best for the pair.

Here’s

a gallery of our favorite pics of the couple together.