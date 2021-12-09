HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys Shared What Jay-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed 2009 VMAs Performance

Lil Mama is probably sick and tired of people mentioning her show-stopping moment when she crashed Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ 2009 MTV VMAs performance, and the chatter is definitely robust today (Dec. 9). After Keys made an appearance on the popular Drink Champs show, she shared what Hov said to her after the moment, sparking reaction from folks on Twitter.

Sitting down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Keys addressed the room by speaking about the incident after she and Jay-Z rocked their massive hit “Empire State Of Mind” at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. While Keys has long since forgiven Lil Mama for her actions, the question will not rest and she revealed that she was so focused on the show she didn’t notice anyone else but Jay-Z.

“The truth of all the truth is, all I know is we was on that stage. Jay was here, I was here,” Keys said, using her hands to point out where the duo stood. “In my head, I was such a [gorilla] at the time, in my eyes, I was like ‘this is what’s happening. I’m gonna destroy this record tonight.’ That’s all I had in my head. Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to.”

Backstage, Keys said Jay-Z asked her about Lil Mama hopping onstage to pose with them.

“I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘so, you ain’t see that?’ And I was like ‘what?’ He was like, ‘so you ain’t see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘yeah, we killed it. That’s what just happened.’”

Lil Mama said earlier this year that she’s tried to make amends with the stars and clear the bad energy among them but has been rebuffed according to her.

The Drink Champs episode with Alicia Keys is set to air today.

Alicia Keys Shared What Jay-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed 2009 VMAs Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

