Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, And More Celebrate Jay Z’s Brooklyn Public Library Exhibition ‘The Book of Hov’

Celebrities poured into the Brooklyn Public Library to celebrate the opening of “The Book of Hov.” The new exhibition explores the cultural impact of Jay-z’s career.

The exhibition includes paintings and sculptures. It also displays artifacts from the musical icon’s life and career. Awards, plaques, and paintings decorate the walls and floors of the space.

What Is The Book of Hov Exhibition

It looks at how technology has changed since Jay-z’s inaugural album “Can’t Knock The Hustle” dropped in 1996. The streaming era leaves digital artifacts. This exhibition is full of physical evidence of what it took to build a career before going viral was an option. There are floppy disks and master recordings.

Multiple Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards are on display. The Brooklyn Nets jersey displays Hov’s sacred number four as well.

The Brooklyn Public Library is one of many organizations to integrate a hip-hop legend into their offerings to the public. There has been a distinct shift in public programming since June 2020. This has occurred nationwide.

In 2021, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston hosted “Slowed and Throwed: Records of the City Through Mutated Lenses,” examining the life and work of DJ Screw. This year the Baltimore Museum of Art hosted “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century,” highlighting regional artists. The Newark Arts Festival has adopted the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop as its theme this year. These exhibitions and tributes widen the appeal of traditional art spaces. They also acknowledge hip-hop for what it is high art.

Who Was At The Book of Hov Exhibition

The institution is several subway stops and a transfer from the infamous Marcy Projects, a place Hov immortalized on his climb to the top. Luminaries like Questlove, Miguel, Fat Joe, Kierna Mayo, and more attended a private reception for “The Book of Hov.” See the musical heavy-hitters who came out to help mark the occasion.

'The Book of Hov' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com