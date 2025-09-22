Listen Live
A’ja Wilson Crowned WNBA’s 1st 4-Time MVP

Published on September 22, 2025

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

A’ja Wilson’s 2025 season just got even more meaningful.

The Las Vegas Aces star has been crowned this year’s WNBA MVP. Wilson makes history with the honor as she becomes the first ever woman to win four MVPs after previously winning last year, as well as in 2022 and 2020.

That puts her in a rarified air of all her own, above league greats like Sheryl Swoopes, Lauren Jackson, and Lisa Leslie.

It was a landslide victory for Wilson, who ultimately received 51 first-place votes and 657 points to finish ahead of second-place Napheesa Collier, who received 18 first-place votes and 534 points.

Wilson was presented the award after Friday’s practice, with her boyfriend, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, there in support as well as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Being the team player she is, she told her squad that her receiving the honor is a testament to the hard work they all put in.

“It hasn’t been easy for us. They counted us out,” an emotional Wilson said to her teammates as they surrounded her in the practice gym. “They wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day. … It has my name on it, but it’s all of us. There is no [MVP award] without each and every last one of you guys.”

The 29-year-old’s other awards this year include AP Player of the Year, AP Defensive Player of the Year, and Co-Defensive Player of the Year, which she shares with Minnesota Lynx Alanna Smith.

She earned them all by averaging a league-leading 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, two blocks, with a 50.5% field goal percentage, and 42.4% from three.

You don’t have to look far to see her dominance, since it was on display in a tight Game 3 against the Seattle Storm, which they ultimately won to advance, thanks to Wilson’s 38-point performance.

She’ll have another chance to show her greatness as her Aces are facing off against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Semifinals.

See social media saluting Wilson’s new trophy below.

