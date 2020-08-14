Drake just dropped a new bop called ‘ Laugh Now Cry Later ‘ featuring the Lil Durk . As we enjoy the new music from Drizzy we can also enjoy the music video he gave us as well!

The music video began with a friendly pick up game at the Nike headquarters against Kevin Durant. Each and every scene had some humor behind it as he also took it to the football field playing some catch with NFL Reciever Odell Beckham Jr.

Mid-catch Drake found himself on the ground after a MEAN tackle from Marshawn Lynch.

Following the funny sports scenes was a lovely shopping spree with the main video girl, Aggy Abby. Many people might be asking who is she?? Abby is a social media influencer from East Newark, New Jersey,

Many know her as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Instagram“. Not only does Aggy Abby have the looks, but she is also bossed up with her own clothing line called “The Aggy Movement“. Many celebrities have worn her brand like Trey Songz.

She is Columbian and Portuguese, may we also add in that she is gorgeous?!

Check out some photos of the lovely Aggy Abby below!

Okay Den: Meet Aggy Abby, The Leading Lady In Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video [PHOTOS] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com