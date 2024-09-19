Adrian Wojnarowski Loses Over $20 Million After Quitting ESPN Gig, Social Media Reacts To Final Woj Bomb
NBA, and it’s not even a player. Adrian Wojnarowski, arguably the most in-the-know NBA insider in the era of social media, has decided to step down from his position at ESPN. Woj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he was leaving his post after seven years at the company. The Bristol, Connecticut native explained how his roots led to him wanting to work for ESPN. “I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN’s campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter. Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it all,” he wrote before revealing he’s calling it quits. “This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.” He goes on to thank all of the readers and the top brass at ESPN before noting that being an NBA insider has taken a toll on his personal life. He’s ready to focus more on family now, adding, “After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own.” According to CNBC, the 55-year-old is walking away from the roughly $21 million he would have made over the next three years. However, Woj won’t just be sitting around at home after leaving the ESPN family– he’s already announced a new gig. Having graduated from New York’s St. Bonaventure University in 1991, he’s returning to his alma mater to become the basketball program’s general manager. The school announced shortly after Woj dropped his final Woj bomb, tweeting, “Talk about a fresh start, @wojespn !” Woj’s X bio has already been updated to reflect his new role. As for his former ESPN bosses, they were taken aback by his retirement, but given the hectic nature of his job, they “completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit.” See how social media is reacting to Woj moving on from ESPN below.A big retirement has hit the
