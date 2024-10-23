Listen Live
Style & Fashion

adidas Unveils Its Bad Bunny x Messi Collection

adidas enlists Bad Bunny & Messi For A New Collaboration of Global Proportions

Published on October 23, 2024

Source: adidas / Bad Bunny x Messi Collection

Only adidas could bring global music sensation Bad Bunny and international soccer superstar Messi for a collaboration of this magnitude.  The two icons are coming together to help unveil the Bad Bunny and Messi Collection, which features two of adidas most celebrated silhouettes, the adidas Gazelle and the adidas F50 cleat.
The German sportswear brand is using the seamless bond between music and sports to collaborate with two of its most prominent ambassadors, who also share a mutual fandom. Per a press release, adidas says the Bad Bunny x Messi Collaboration “celebrates the incredible connection between music and sport, two passions that unite fans across the world, and pays homage to the individual legacies of Bad Bunny and Messi, while cementing adidas’ role in culture.”

The Legends Speak On Each Other’s Greatness & Impact

“Messi’s last name has become its own word, a synonym for greatness, courage and heart,” said Bad Bunny. “Watching him play with the passion he does is a privilege. I compare the love he feels for his country and his sport to the love I feel for music and Puerto Rico. Collaborating with him is an honor that so many people dream of, and I never even imagined I could achieve it. Today, I feel so grateful to be able to represent our culture with the GOAT.” “This campaign celebrates our fans. Seeing people who follow me and support me does more than just inspire me, it makes me feel very grateful. I always try to give everything I have on the pitch, so it’s great to see that there are people who appreciate that effort and always support me, even in bad times,” said Lionel Messi. On the collaboration with Benito, he commented, “Music is connected to many aspects of my life, and Bad Bunny is an artist who is never missing from my playlist.”

adidas Drops A Touching Video Featuring The Two Mega Stars

To further celebrate the epic collaboration, adidas dropped a video that honors the millions of Bad Bunny and Messi fans who have expressed their love and devotion to the two giants throughout the years via social media, in the stands at arenas, and beyond.
In the video, a touching letter from the heartfelt words of fans on Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) takes center stage.

Product Details

  • Bad Bunny & Messi F50 will be available globally; $323/300 EUR
  • Bad Bunny & Messi Gazelle will be available exclusively in North & South America; $194/180 EUR
  • Sign-ups for the collection will be available on the CONFIRMED and adidas flagship apps starting October 21st and in adidas flagship stores starting October 26th.
