Style & Fashion

See 8 Looks We Love In Honor Of Angela Simmons' Birthday

A Virgo’s Groove: 8 Fabulous Looks We Love From Angela Simmons

Published on September 19, 2024

angela simmons celebrating birthday 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gotham / Getty

Angela Simmons is celebrating her birthday, and she’s doing it in golden, royal style. All hail the Virgo birthday queen, Angela! Known to many as one of hip-hop’s most famous daughters, Angela took to Instagram to share her special day with fans and friends through a stunning, digitized birthday shoot. The visuals are giving everything they need to give, with Angela shining like the queen she is.

Angela Simmons is the ultimate birthday queen on Instagram.

Angela exudes pure luxury, dressed in a liquid gold gown with long sleeves and a floor-sweeping length. The dress hugs the star in all the right places. The gown makes her melanin pop and shows off her natural curves. Angela hits us with a side pose that’s straight fire, giving the camera—and us—a flawless view of her snatched silhouette. Angela’s birthday beauty look is just as glam. Angela’s hair is bone straight, long, and luxurious, shining as bright as the candles on her birthday cake. Complementing the golden theme, her makeup is nothing short of glamorous. Her bronzy cheekbones are popping and her glossy lips shimmer, adding the perfect touch to her golden glow.
The entire setting around Angela feels magical, with a fairytale castle-like backdrop and a cascading waterfall. Ok, Sis, we see you! Fans are loving every bit of Angela’s birthday post. Thousands have dropped birthday emojis and heartfelt messages, with many sharing the post to celebrate alongside her. RELATED: Angela Simmons Celebrates Virgo Season With A Stunning Beach Photoshoot

Angela Simmons is soaking up Virgo Season – and we don’t blame her.

Over the past few days, Angela has been soaking up Virgo season. The Angela’s Cakes owner is all about celebrating herself—and we’re all for it. As Black women, it’s not always easy to take time to honor ourselves, even on our birthdays. (In our opinion, it’s a birthday month, not just a day!)
But Angela is showing us how to do it right, embracing every moment to highlight her trip around the sun with grace, elegance, and fashion! I mean, what is a birthday celebration without a chance to make the girls gag a little bit?

A Virgo’s Groove: 8 Fabulous Looks We Love From Angela Simmons

In addition to her birthday post, Angela loves serving standout looks and creating memorable shoots. She knows how to market herself, command the camera, and keep people talking. As we continue to wish her a happy birthday, let’s scroll through more of her iconic style moments.

1. Angela Simmons shines bright like a diamond.

Angela Simmons shines bright like a diamond.
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons shined bright like a diamond while posing on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Angela wore a strapless sequins embellished dress with high slits and decorated bra design. She paired the gown with silver platform strappy shoes and a silver globe clutch.

2. Angela Simmons is fabulous in floral.

Angela Simmons is fabulous in floral.
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons attended the Growing Up Hip Hop, New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop event at the Paley Center in New York City. She looks fabulous in a black sheer dress with yellow, purple, and green floral designs.

3. Angela Simmons sparkles in sequins and teal.

Angela Simmons sparkles in sequins and teal.
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons sparkled BET’s Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards. We are loving her sequins sparkled jumpsuit with its draped neckline, exaggerated shoulders, and silver tassles.

4. Angela Simmons loves a red moment.

Angela Simmons loves a red moment.
Source: Getty

We know a red dress hates to see Angela Simmons coming – because Sis is going to slay in it. Angela looked stunning at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman event in Beverly Hills, California.

5. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti: A Couple that slays together.

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti: A Couple that slays together.
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons and her boo Yo Gotti are common red carpet stunners. We are still gagging over this couples slay from the 2023 Grammys. Angela wears a satin dress with a feather trumpet skirt, while Yo Gotti wears a classic black tuxedo.  

6. It's giving Versace! It's giving animal realness! Its giving a vibe!

It's giving Versace! It's giving animal realness! Its giving a vibe!
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons oozed bold, “it girl” vibes on the 2018  Black Girls Rock! red carpet. Her look includes a gold, black and cream printed mini dress with a cheetah design. She matches the dress with boots in a similar pattern.

7. Angela Simmons stuns on HelloBeautiful's April 2022 cover.

Angela Simmons stuns on HelloBeautiful's April 2022 cover.
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Once a cover girl, always a cover girl! Angela Simmons dazzles on the August 2022 cover of HelloBeautiful in a hot pink gown with a high slit.

8. Angela Simmons slays the streets of NYFW.

Angela Simmons slays the streets of NYFW.
Source: Getty

Angela Simmons slays the streets of New York during New York Fashion Week in 2015. We love her utilitarian glam look with a white and grey dress with buckle details. Angela’s pairing of her look with red pumps and sheer socks is a moda moment!

A Virgo’s Groove: 8 Fabulous Looks We Love From Angela Simmons was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

