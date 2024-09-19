A Virgo’s Groove: 8 Fabulous Looks We Love From Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is celebrating her birthday, and she’s doing it in golden, royal style. All hail the Virgo birthday queen, Angela!

Known to many as one of hip-hop’s most famous daughters, Angela took to Instagram to share her special day with fans and friends through a stunning, digitized birthday shoot. The visuals are giving everything they need to give, with Angela shining like the queen she is.

Angela Simmons is the ultimate birthday queen on Instagram.

Angela exudes pure luxury, dressed in a liquid gold gown with long sleeves and a floor-sweeping length. The dress hugs the star in all the right places. The gown makes her melanin pop and shows off her natural curves.

Angela hits us with a side pose that’s straight fire, giving the camera—and us—a flawless view of her snatched silhouette.

Angela’s birthday beauty look is just as glam.

Angela’s hair is bone straight, long, and luxurious, shining as bright as the candles on her birthday cake. Complementing the golden theme, her makeup is nothing short of glamorous.

Her bronzy cheekbones are popping and her glossy lips shimmer, adding the perfect touch to her golden glow.

The entire setting around Angela feels magical, with a fairytale castle-like backdrop and a cascading waterfall. Ok, Sis, we see you!

Fans are loving every bit of Angela’s birthday post. Thousands have dropped birthday emojis and heartfelt messages, with many sharing the post to celebrate alongside her.

Angela Simmons is soaking up Virgo Season – and we don’t blame her.

Over the past few days, Angela has been soaking up Virgo season. The Angela’s Cakes owner is all about celebrating herself—and we’re all for it. As Black women, it’s not always easy to take time to honor ourselves, even on our birthdays.

In our opinion, it’s a birthday month, not just a day!

But Angela is showing us how to do it right, embracing every moment to highlight her trip around the sun with grace, elegance, and fashion! I mean, what is a birthday celebration without a chance to make the girls gag a little bit?

In addition to her birthday post, Angela loves serving standout looks and creating memorable shoots.

She knows how to market herself, command the camera, and keep people talking. As we continue to wish her a happy birthday, let’s scroll through more of her iconic style moments.