A Virgo’s Groove: 8 Fabulous Looks We Love From Angela Simmons
Angela Simmons is the ultimate birthday queen on Instagram.Angela exudes pure luxury, dressed in a liquid gold gown with long sleeves and a floor-sweeping length. The dress hugs the star in all the right places. The gown makes her melanin pop and shows off her natural curves. Angela hits us with a side pose that’s straight fire, giving the camera—and us—a flawless view of her snatched silhouette. Angela’s birthday beauty look is just as glam. Angela’s hair is bone straight, long, and luxurious, shining as bright as the candles on her birthday cake. Complementing the golden theme, her makeup is nothing short of glamorous. Her bronzy cheekbones are popping and her glossy lips shimmer, adding the perfect touch to her golden glow. The entire setting around Angela feels magical, with a fairytale castle-like backdrop and a cascading waterfall. Ok, Sis, we see you! Fans are loving every bit of Angela’s birthday post. Thousands have dropped birthday emojis and heartfelt messages, with many sharing the post to celebrate alongside her. RELATED: Angela Simmons Celebrates Virgo Season With A Stunning Beach Photoshoot
Angela Simmons is soaking up Virgo Season – and we don’t blame her.Over the past few days, Angela has been soaking up Virgo season. The Angela’s Cakes owner is all about celebrating herself—and we’re all for it. As Black women, it’s not always easy to take time to honor ourselves, even on our birthdays. (In our opinion, it’s a birthday month, not just a day!) But Angela is showing us how to do it right, embracing every moment to highlight her trip around the sun with grace, elegance, and fashion! I mean, what is a birthday celebration without a chance to make the girls gag a little bit?
In addition to her birthday post, Angela loves serving standout looks and creating memorable shoots. She knows how to market herself, command the camera, and keep people talking. As we continue to wish her a happy birthday, let's scroll through more of her iconic style moments.
1. Angela Simmons shines bright like a diamond.
Angela Simmons shined bright like a diamond while posing on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Angela wore a strapless sequins embellished dress with high slits and decorated bra design. She paired the gown with silver platform strappy shoes and a silver globe clutch.
2. Angela Simmons is fabulous in floral.
Angela Simmons attended the Growing Up Hip Hop, New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop event at the Paley Center in New York City. She looks fabulous in a black sheer dress with yellow, purple, and green floral designs.
3. Angela Simmons sparkles in sequins and teal.
Angela Simmons sparkled BET’s Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards. We are loving her sequins sparkled jumpsuit with its draped neckline, exaggerated shoulders, and silver tassles.
4. Angela Simmons loves a red moment.
We know a red dress hates to see Angela Simmons coming – because Sis is going to slay in it. Angela looked stunning at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman event in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti: A Couple that slays together.
Angela Simmons and her boo Yo Gotti are common red carpet stunners. We are still gagging over this couples slay from the 2023 Grammys. Angela wears a satin dress with a feather trumpet skirt, while Yo Gotti wears a classic black tuxedo.
6. It's giving Versace! It's giving animal realness! Its giving a vibe!
Angela Simmons oozed bold, “it girl” vibes on the 2018 Black Girls Rock! red carpet. Her look includes a gold, black and cream printed mini dress with a cheetah design. She matches the dress with boots in a similar pattern.
7. Angela Simmons stuns on HelloBeautiful's April 2022 cover.
Once a cover girl, always a cover girl! Angela Simmons dazzles on the August 2022 cover of HelloBeautiful in a hot pink gown with a high slit.
8. Angela Simmons slays the streets of NYFW.
Angela Simmons slays the streets of New York during New York Fashion Week in 2015. We love her utilitarian glam look with a white and grey dress with buckle details. Angela’s pairing of her look with red pumps and sheer socks is a moda moment!
