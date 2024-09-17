A Timeline Of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Assault Allegations
1. Nov. 16, 2023: Cassie files a lawsuit against Combs.
On Nov.16, 2023, singer Cassie — real name Cassandra Ventura — filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court alleging that the hip-hop star “lured” her into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” shortly after she met him and signed to his iconic record label, Bad Boy Records, in 2005. The “Official Girl” artist claimed that she was 19 when she met the music icon.
According to the suit, the Grammy Award-winner and Cassie dated on and off for nearly a decade before they split in 2018. Throughout their relationship, Cassie alleged that the “Last Night” rapper forced her into having sex with multiple male prostitutes and filmed her “sexual encounters.” When she tried to end their relationship in 2018, the R&B hitmaker claimed that Combs broke into her home and raped her.
Combs vehemently denied the allegations, but he privately settled with the singer one day after the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 17, 2023. The former pair reportedly settled on “amicable” terms.
2. Nov. 23, 2023: Woman files lawsuit claiming she was raped by Combs.
On Nov. 23, Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan Supreme Court, just before the New York State Survivors Act was set to expire. In her complaint, Dickerson-Neal accused Combs of sexually assaulting her in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. She alleged that after a dinner in Harlem, Combs deliberately drugged her and then drove her to a recording studio, where she was physically incapacitated. The lawsuit claims that Combs took her to his home, where she was sexually assaulted and recorded.
Her attorney, Jonathan Goldhirsch, has stated that the incident had a severe impact on her reputation, career, and emotional well-being. Combs has denied these allegations.
3. Nov. 28, 2023: Combs steps down from Revolt TV.
In late November, the hip-hop titan announced that he would be temporarily stepping down from his chairman role at Revolt TV, the American music-oriented digital cable television network and media company he founded and launched in 2013, as part of a larger agreement with Comcast.
In a since-deleted Instagram post published Dec. 6, Combs maintained his innocence. He vowed to “fight” for “the truth” and claimed that his accusers were “looking for a quick payday.”
He added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
4. Dec. 10, 2023: Over a dozen brands cut ties with Combs’ Global Empower Project.
In mid-December, 18 brands previously associated with Combs’ Empower Global platform cut ties with the e-commerce venture. Launched in July, Empower Global was a digital marketplace that promoted and supported Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Brands that worked with Empower Global were required to pay a $35 monthly subscription to house their products on the platform for “a 10 percent cut of sales” in return “as a marketplace fee,” Rolling Stone noted.
The exodus of brands began shortly after Cassie filed her troubling sexual assault lawsuit against Combs in November. Haby Barry — founder of jewelry brand Fulaba and a former member of the platform— said the decision was a no-brainer.
“Fulaba is all about empowering women and girls,” Barry told Rolling Stone. “We will not associate with anything or anyone that is counter to our values.”
5. Feb. 26, 2024: Lil Rod files a lawsuit against Combs with shocking allegations.
In late February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs, alleging that from September 2022 to November 2023, he lived and traveled with the Grammy-winner, during which he recorded extensive video and audio evidence of alleged illegal activities involving Combs, his staff, and others, as reported by the Huffington Post.
The lawsuit includes screenshots from parties hosted by Combs, which Jones claims featured sex workers and underage girls. He alleges that Combs instructed his staff to drug the drinks given to these individuals. Furthermore, Jones accused Combs of pressuring him to procure sex workers and engage in unwanted sexual acts, including an alleged incident on February 2, 2023, where he claimed to have woken up naked, disoriented, and in bed with Combs and two sex workers, alleging that he had been drugged.
6. March 25, 2024: Federal agents raid Combs' Los Angeles and Miami residences
On March 25, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted coordinated raids on Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The shocking search was part of a broader federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the mogul.
According to the indictment released Tuesday, during searches of Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles this year, law enforcement officials confiscated a range of items including narcotics, videos documenting the “Freak Offs,” and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Additionally, agents seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers—two of which were found disassembled in his bedroom closet in Miami.
The raids were led by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York and involved Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, with support from HSI Los Angeles and HSI Miami, as well as local law enforcement agencies.
7. March 25, 2024: Combs’ alleged drug mule arrested.
On March 25, Brendan Paul, who was accused of being Combs’ drug mule, was arrested at Opa-Locka Airport. Paul was mentioned in Lil Rod’s February lawsuit, where Jones alleged that Paul assisted Combs in distributing and acquiring drugs and firearms, according to People.
Rolling Stone reported that Paul was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana. Further investigation by online sleuths revealed that Paul is a former NCAA basketball player who competed for Syracuse University from 2018 to 2020.
8. May 16, 2024: CNN obtains startling 2016 video of Cassie being dragged by Diddy.
In mid-May CNN obtained a starling 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking Cassie at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. Combs apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior in an Instagram video posted shortly after the footage surfaced.
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” the “I”ll Be Missing You” rapper said in his since-deleted video. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”
