Listen Live
Close
Sports

A List of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY Awards

A List Of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY Awards

Published on July 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A List of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY Awards

The 2024 ESPY Awards, which took place last night and were hosted by Serena Williams, showcased a night of celebration and recognition for exceptional athletes across various sports.
The event honored top players, teams, and moments in sports, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to the sporting world. Athletes such as Simone Biles, Patrick Mahomes, and others received prestigious awards for their remarkable performances and inspiring stories. RELATED | Dick Vitale Discusses Jimmy V And The Legacy He Has Left Behind RELATED | Winning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 ESPY Awards The evening was filled with excitement, glamour, and heartfelt tributes, underscoring the talent and dedication of the recipients who continue to inspire fans worldwide. Take a look below at every athletes that won an award at the 2024 ESPYS.

1. Best MLB Player – Shohei Ohtani

Best MLB Player - Shohei Ohtani
Source: Getty

2. Best NFL Player – Patrick Mahomes

Best NFL Player - Patrick Mahomes
Source: Getty

3. Best Driver – Max Verstappen

Best Driver - Max Verstappen
Source: Getty

4. Best NBA Player – Luka Doncic

Best NBA Player - Luka Doncic
Source: Getty

5. Best Athlete with a Disability – Brenna Huckaby

Best Athlete with a Disability - Brenna Huckaby
Source: Getty

6. Best College Athlete, Women's Sports – Caitlin Clark

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports - Caitlin Clark
Source: Getty

7. Best WNBA Player – A'ja Wilson

Best WNBA Player - A'ja Wilson
Source: Getty

8. Best Breakthrough Athlete – JuJu Watkins

Best Breakthrough Athlete - JuJu Watkins
Source: Getty

9. Best Championship Performance – Jaylen Brown

Best Championship Performance - Jaylen Brown
Source: Getty

10. Pat Tillman Award for Service – Prince Harry

Pat Tillman Award for Service - Prince Harry
Source: Getty

11. Best Athlete, Women's Sports – A'ja Wilson

Best Athlete, Women's Sports - A'ja Wilson
Source: Getty

12. Jimmy V Award for Perseverance – Dawn Staley

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance - Dawn Staley
Source: Getty

13. Best Play – Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

Best Play - Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
Source: Getty

14. Arthur Ashe Award for Courage – Steve Gleason

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage - Steve Gleason
Source: Getty

15. Best Athlete, Men's Sports – Patrick Mahomes

Best Athlete, Men's Sports - Patrick Mahomes
Source: Getty

16. Best Record-Breaking Performance – Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader

Best Record-Breaking Performance - Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader
Source: Getty

17. Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award – Maui Surfing Community

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award - Maui Surfing Community
Source: Getty

18. Best Comeback Athlete – Simone Biles

Best Comeback Athlete - Simone Biles
Source: Getty

19. Best Team – South Carolina Women's Basketball

Best Team - South Carolina Women's Basketball
Source: Getty

A List Of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY Awards was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close