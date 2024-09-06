Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

A Badazz Takeover: Boosie Co-Hosts Posted on the Corner

A Badazz Takeover: Boosie Co-Hosts Posted on the Corner [WATCH]

Published on September 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boosie Co-Host Posted on the Corner (POTC)

Source: Kahlel Productions / Kahlel Productions

It’s a badazz takeover!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “POSTED” to 71007 to join our club.

Posted on the Corner alum Boosie returns, this time to co-host the show. As always, you never know what you’re going to get when he gets on the mic. Scroll for the most hilarious and turnt recap clips!
RELATED: Self-Proclaimed Voice For Straight People Boosie Badazz Accuses The LGBTQ+ Community of “Bullying The World” RELATED: Boosie Considers Lawsuit Against Rod Wave For Sampling His Music
Follow Posted on the Corner on Instagram and Youtube to keep up and never miss a drop!

2. Boosie's Back to School Advice for Parents

3. How Rich Boy Made the Same Check as Boosie With Just One Song

4. Boosie Talks New Music

5. A Whole New Network? Boosie TV Coming Soon!

6. DJ Misses Tests Boosie's Spelling

A Badazz Takeover: Boosie Co-Hosts Posted on the Corner [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close