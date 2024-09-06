A Badazz Takeover: Boosie Co-Hosts Posted on the Corner [WATCH]

A Badazz Takeover: Boosie Co-Hosts Posted on the Corner
It’s a badazz takeover!
Posted on the Corner alum Boosie returns, this time to co-host the show. As always, you never know what you're going to get when he gets on the mic. Scroll for the most hilarious and turnt recap clips! RELATED: Self-Proclaimed Voice For Straight People Boosie Badazz Accuses The LGBTQ+ Community of "Bullying The World" RELATED: Boosie Considers Lawsuit Against Rod Wave For Sampling His Music
1. Trending on the Timeline with Boosie & DJ Misses: Famous Celebrity Cousins
2. Boosie's Back to School Advice for Parents
3. How Rich Boy Made the Same Check as Boosie With Just One Song
4. Boosie Talks New Music
5. A Whole New Network? Boosie TV Coming Soon!
6. DJ Misses Tests Boosie's Spelling
