9 Things You Should Know About Vice President Kamala Harris
Here are few more facts about Kamala Harris that shed light on her background and achievements.
1. She has a multicultural heritage
Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was from India and worked as a breast cancer researcher. Her father, Donald Harris, hailing from Jamaica, was an economics teacher, according to People. Her multicultural background has shaped her identity and perspective on diversity and inclusion.
Harris’s parents first crossed paths in 1962 during a U.C. Berkeley study group for Black students, where they instantly connected, as reported by The New York Times. Within a year, they married, and soon after welcomed their daughters Kamala in 1964 and Maya in 1967. Both deeply committed to civil rights and social justice, their bond grew stronger as they marched together during the transformative Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
“My parents marched and shouted in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It’s because of them and the folks who also took to the streets to fight for justice that I am where I am,” Harris wrote on Instagram in June 2020, the same year she was elected V.P. “They laid the path for me, as only the second Black woman ever elected to the United States Senate.”
2. She made history as California's first female Attorney General
Kamala Harris achieved an historic milestone well before she assumed the role of V.P. The Oakland, California, native was the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian American to serve as Attorney General of California following her election in 2010.
During her tenure as A.G. Harris achieved significant milestones, including a landmark $1.1 billion judgment against for-profit Corinthian Colleges for deceiving students, Reuters noted. Additionally, in 2012, she spearheaded an $18 billion settlement with banks for their misconduct related to foreclosures. These accomplishments highlight her commitment to holding institutions accountable and protecting the rights of Californians affected by corporate malpractice and financial misconduct.
3. She was a top prosecutor
In 2004, the Democrat was elected as the District Attorney of San Francisco, where she played a pivotal role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights on a national scale, according to her bio on the White House website. Notably, she officiated the first same-sex wedding following the overturning of Proposition 8.
During her tenure, she also established the office’s environmental justice unit and pioneered a groundbreaking program aimed at helping first-time drug offenders obtain a high school diploma and secure employment. This initiative was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as a national model for innovation in law enforcement.
Earlier in her career, in 1990, Harris joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, where she focused on prosecuting cases of child sexual assault, demonstrating her early commitment to advocating for victims and ensuring justice for vulnerable individuals.
4. A champion for civil rights
Throughout her career, Harris has been a vocal advocate for civil rights and criminal justice reform. She co-sponsored the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, aimed at addressing police misconduct and racial bias in law enforcement. The bill, inspired by the painful death of George Floyd, simplifies federal prosecutions of police misconduct, and puts an end to racial and religious profiling. It also abolishes qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.
5. She's a passionate stepmother
Kamala Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, who became the first Second Gentleman of the United States upon her inauguration. When she isn’t making decisions for the American people, the beautiful politician is embracing her role as a stepmother to Emhoff’s two children, Ella and Cole.
Harris candidly discussed the delicate balance of her responsibilities as Vice President alongside her role as a stepmother during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April of this year. Her stepchildren were responsible for coining the affectionate term “Momala,” according to Elle.
Harris said she works together as a team with Kerstin Emhoff, Cole, and Ella’s biological mom, to make sure they are raised in a happy and loving environment.
“We are on the same team about parenting. We respect each other and we like each other,” the V.P. shared.
“I think what’s really important and will make it work is when all of the adults who are in that dynamic have respect for each other and understand that this is not about territorial ownership, right. But it is about respect. And I was very clear with the kids. I am not here to replace your mother. You have that one mother and I’m the second mother, ‘Momala,’ and I think that when the adults are really clear about, you know, a commitment to mature relationships, it makes it so much easier for the kids because children don’t want to have to choose,” she added.
6. Restorative justice achievements
Harris launched the Back on Track program in the early 2000s, pioneering a restorative justice approach aimed at reducing recidivism among low-level drug trafficking defendants. This initiative combined rigorous accountability with meaningful opportunities for personal growth. According to reports, less than 10 percent of BOT graduates reoffended, showcasing its effectiveness at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional prosecution and incarceration.
The program specifically targeted young adults aged 18-30 facing charges for their first felony offense related to low-level drug sales. Prosecuting attorneys referred eligible participants to Back on Track at the charging stage, reflecting Harris’s proactive stance on rehabilitation and reducing the cycle of crime.
7. She's an author
In 2019, Kamala Harris published a memoir titled The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, which details her upbringing, career, and vision for the country.
“In The Truths We Hold, she reckons with the big challenges we face together. Drawing on the hard-won wisdom and insight from her own career and the work of those who have most inspired her, she communicates a vision of shared struggle, shared purpose, and shared values as we confront the great work of our day,” a synopsis for The New York Times bestseller reads.
8. She's passionate about immigration laws
Harris has been a vocal supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, advocating for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and protections for DACA recipients. Her own background as the daughter of immigrants informs her policy positions on this issue.
As highlighted by Immigration Impact, during her tenure as A.G., Harris distinguished herself as a vocal advocate on immigration issues. She was the first politician to demand the resignation of then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen due to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which resulted in the separation of over 3,000 children from their parents.
Additionally, Harris staunchly opposed the administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and successfully urged DHS to swiftly reinstate it following the Supreme Court’s intervention. She vowed to fortify and expand protections for DACA recipients if she wins the presidential race.
9. An advocate for women's rights
Harris has long been a passionate advocate for women’s rights throughout her illustrious career. She has led efforts to secure equal pay for equal work on behalf of women all around the U.S. and strived to combat gender-based violence. She also co-sponsored legislation protecting reproductive rights and women’s access to healthcare.
She championed numerous legislative initiatives to address the pressing issue of maternal mortality in the United States. Notably, she played a pivotal role as a co-sponsor of the “momnibus” legislation, a comprehensive package comprising 13 bills designed to enhance maternal health outcomes, particularly for Black women as they are two to three times more likely to die from maternal health complications, Roll Call reported.
As the first female Vice President of the United States, Harris has become an inspirational figure for women and girls worldwide, highlighting the pivotal role of representation and leadership in advancing gender equity. She has taken a prominent stance as a leading advocate on abortion and reproductive rights, notably launching the “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in January to campaign for these crucial rights. Her actions and leadership continue to resonate deeply, reinforcing the importance of championing women’s rights as fundamental to achieving a more equitable society.
