9 Black Owned Products Under $30 To Shop on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back, and Black-owned businesses are serving up everything you need for your next summer adventure. Whether you are spending the season focused on your deep healing or having a City Girl summer, Black brands have an option that can help fulfill your summer fantasies.

Play some Black-owned games at your next cookout, pack some Black-owned snacks for your next beach day or day trip, jot down your future plans in a Black-owned journal, or slather yourself in Black-owned cream during your next self-care day.

No matter what your June through August vibe is, there is a Black company with an option to make it way more fun for less.

