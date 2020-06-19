CLOSE
9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Posted June 19, 2020

Aleph Rome Hotel

Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time!

Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world.

1. Jnane Tamsna – Boutique Hotel Palmeraie Marrakech

2. Spice Island Beach Resort

3. Negril Tree House Resort

4. La Maison Michelle Barbados

5. iKhaya Lodge, Cape Town, South Africa

6. SOWETO HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER

7. Salamander Resort And Spa

8. La Maison in Midtown Bed & Breakfast

9. Paradise Cove

