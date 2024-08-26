8 Times Keke Palmer Showed Off Her Vivacious Virgo Style
Keke Palmer Gives Golden Goddess For Her 31st BirthdayBut it also wouldn’t be a Big Boss birthday if Keke didn’t serve a lewk. In her second post, the Akeelah and the Bee star gave us all the glam we could handle. Posing alongside friends, her adorable son Leodis “Leo“ Andrellton Jackson, and her baby’s father, Darius Jackson, Keke, slayed in a gorgeous floor-length satin golden ensemble. The gown featured a sleek silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, and a slightly draped neckline. Her dress’ satin fabric caught the light in all the right ways, making Keke’s melanin pop like the true ‘birthday queen‘ she is. Keke’s accessories were just as party-ready, featuring delicate necklaces, earrings, and matching bracelets. Her hair, styled in a classic updo, showcased her natural beauty. The overall look sent a clear message of grown-woman style and grace. According to BOSSIP, Keke’s Instagram posts were complemented by an InstaStory that gave fans a glimpse into her elegant black-tie dinner, complete with lavish floral arrangements. Close family and friends, including her mom, sister, and actors Lamorne Morris and DomiNque Perry, attended the intimate affair.
Fashion Gallery: 8 Times Keke Palmer Showed Off Her Vivacious Virgo StyleWhile we’re still in awe of Keke’s birthday slay, this isn’t the first time she’s made us gag. So let’s take a moment to scroll through eight of her most iconic fashion moments. Happy Birthday, Keke Palmer! Here’s to many more years of slaying and shining. RELATED: Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Hang Out For Her 30th Birthday
1. Keke Gives Moda Mummy Vibes At The Met
Keke Palmer stunned many fashion critics and fans during the 2024 Met Gala. Dressed in a gown that gave us all “moda mummy” vibes, Keke redefined what it meant to be a sleepless beauty. Marc Jacobs designed Keke’s flawless metallic-wrapped gown. The singer paired the dramatic dress with an ultra-long, sleek, high ponytail that snatched her cheekbones to the ‘gawds.
2. A LBD For Keke
Keke Palmer was sizzling hot at the 2023 Soul Train Awards. The host served BAWDY in a mini black fitted bodycon dress with a strapless top and gorgeous fit. She topped off her bold and sexy look with bombshell platinum blonde curls.
3. Keke Is Sultry & Sophisticated In Cranberry Leather
The Big Boss gave us sultry and sophisticated at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. While posing with her well-deserved golden statue, she wore a halter-style cranberry leather gown with a gathered waistline and ruched details. Matching her ensemble with her beauty look, Keke wore a cranberry lipstick everyone needs in their fall makeup palette.
4. Redefining the Power Suit The Big Boss Way
Keke Palmer redefined power suiting at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. Attending the event with her father, she posed in relaxed-fit trousers, a classic-style tuxedo cummerbund, and a crisp white blazer. Her red flower boutonniere set off the entire fit.
5. Keke Palmer Is Preppy & Stylish In Sergio Hudson
While doing in New York City last fall, Keke was pretty and preppy in Sergio Hudson. We are still gagging over her entire outfit, from her cropped blazer to her varsity pleated skirt to her gorgeous white pumps.
6. Keke Palmer Oozes MILF Vibes In Cream
Keke gave all the girlies MILF vibes at the 28th Annual Webby Awards this past May. She wore a fitted corset gown with delicate boning and a slinky skirt. Can we say hot mama?
7. Channeling Whitney Houston, Keke Palmer Slays the Grammys
Channeling the late great Whitney Houston, Keke Palmer looked fabulous at the 66th Grammy Awards. We love her yellow and lime green lace dress with dramatic skirt details. Her pineapple hairstyle also gave us life with its red tendrils and volume.
8. Keke Palmer In Red Is 'Nasty Business'
There aren’t that many things hotter than Keke Palmer in the color red. Get into her Jessica Rabbit-esque monochromatic look complete with a halter-style top, corset bodice, and sheer all-over details. Pairing this sexy look with a seductive side part in her hair, Keke was conducting strictly “nasty business.”
