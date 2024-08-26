8 Times Keke Palmer Showed Off Her Vivacious Virgo Style

Keke Palmer

, one of our favorite multi-talented Virgos, just turned 31, and she is doing it in true Big Boss style. The young media mogul celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends, family, and, of course, her Internet cousins.

Taking to social media, the

Password

host shared a series of heartfelt and glamorous posts that highlighted her birthday festivities. “I don’t want to be long I just wanna be clear! I am GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m not here for a long time, but I am here for a community-rich time, and that’s what I have.”

In her first post, Keke dropped two pics that gave a nod to her tribe. To her, these are the people who have had her back through thick and thin. “It’s my birthday, but it’s my community’s birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far,

"

she wrote. “We are all alone in this world; we come in alone and go out alone, but what we share is this experience. In that shared experience, we know what it’s like to be one and together, and that community is where God lives.”

Keke Palmer Gives Golden Goddess For Her 31st Birthday

But it also wouldn’t be a Big Boss birthday if Keke didn’t serve a lewk. In her second post, the

Akeelah and the Bee

star gave us all the glam we could handle.

Posing alongside friends, her adorable son Leodis “Leo

"

Andrellton

Jackson,

and her baby’s father, Darius Jackson , Keke, slayed in a gorgeous floor-length satin golden ensemble. The gown featured a sleek silhouette, a

figure-hugging fit, and a slightly draped neckline. Her dress’ satin fabric caught the light in all the right ways, making Keke’s melanin pop like the true ‘birthday queen

'

she is.

According to

BOSSIP

, Keke’s Instagram posts were complemented by an InstaStory that gave fans a glimpse into her elegant black-tie dinner, complete with lavish floral arrangements. Close family and friends, including her mom, sister, and actors

Lamorne Morris

and

DomiNque Perry,

attended the intimate affair.

Fashion Gallery: 8 Times Keke Palmer Showed Off Her Vivacious Virgo Style

While we’re still in awe of Keke’s birthday slay, this isn’t the first time she’s made us gag. So

let’s take a moment to scroll through eight of her most iconic fashion moments.

Happy Birthday, Keke Palmer! Here’s to many more years of slaying and shining.