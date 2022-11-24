The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Sagittarius season is in full effect and there’s a lot in store for our fellow fire signs in the coming weeks.

People born under the shining zodiac are known for their bright and bold personalities. They live for adventure and spontaneity, daring to take the road less traveled. When it comes to friends and family, you’ll find Sagittarians showering their loved ones with hugs and chock full of their bright bouncy energy.

Don’t expect a Sagittarius to sugarcoat how they feel. They’re notorious for giving their raw and unfiltered opinion about the world, which can rub some people the wrong way. But they stand firm in their beliefs and never back down with their unwavering confidence.

Cosmopolitan notes that “Sagittarians are lively, passionate, smart, and more philosophical than their clown-y energy may hint at. They love to feel free and resist rules, regulations, constraints, and schedules.” Don’t even think about controlling a Sag either. They do what they want when they want and they often live life by the seat of their pants, waiting for the next thrill. You can really learn a thing or two from a Sagittarius on how to live life to the fullest.

In honor of Sag SZN, let’s take a look at a few spicy and bold Sagittarius celebs who are known for lighting up the world with their dynamic personality and free-spirited style.

8 Stylish Sagittarius’ We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com